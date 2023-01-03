Lotus Petal Foundation invites applications for 'Winnie Sun Scholarship 2022' for Underprivileged Girl Child in India

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lotus Petal Foundation is inviting applications from across India for the Winnie Sun Scholarship Program. The scholarship gives deserving female students from low-income families the chance to pursue higher education in the fields of medicine, engineering, nursing, and pharmacy.

Last date to apply is Jan 15, 2023. Please visit www.lotuspetalfoundation.org to apply.

Gurugram based NGO, Lotus Petal Foundation, offers this financial aid through a joint scholarship program with Concentrix Daksh Services Private Ltd. The aid is for deserving female candidates from households where the combined family income is less than 5 Lakh per annum. A scholarship amount of up to Rs. 65,000 per annum (covering course fees, living costs, and travel) will be given to the student who have secured admission in any Government or Private college recognized by central or state board in India for completion of their undergraduate degree in the field of Medicine (MBBS/BDS), Engineering, Nursing and Pharmacy.



Last year, out of 1200 applications received from across India, 25 scholars were identified from 10 states. These students have secured admissions in prestigious colleges like IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Delhi, NIT Srinagar, Jorhat Medical College, Assam and more.

"3 in every 4 children drop out of school in India between the age group of 6 to 14, due to the high cost of private education and the necessity to support their families. The Winnie Sun Scholarship is a need-based scholarship for such deserving girls from low-income families. This year, 50 meritorious girls from across India will receive the scholarship. This scholarship is our attempt to lessen the obstacles that stand in the way of a bright student pursuing her dreams," shared Saloni Bhardwaj, Co-founder & CTO, Lotus Petal Foundation.

Students must have completed their grade 10th and 12th exam with minimum 70% marks or appeared in grade 12th from a recognized state or central board (At the time of final selection the candidate will have to submit their grade 12th marks sheet with minimum 70% marks). Min 60% marks in Grade 10th and 12th for reserved category students (SC/ST/OBC).

Lotus Petal Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in November 2011 in Gurugram, with the primary objective to create equal opportunities for underprivileged children in the urban slums of India. The Foundation makes high-impact interventions in education, nutrition, and livelihood for the child and his/her community through its various program. These include Pratishthan Learning Center fast-track education program for school dropouts, the Vidya Sahyog e-learning program that delivers live online interactive classes in schools in remote areas in 8 states, Vidyananda School in Village Silokhera, and Lotus Petal Sr. Secondary School in Village Dhunela, which will be India's largest school for underprivileged children.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

