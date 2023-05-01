Loyalty reward technology facilitator Enigmatic Smile launches Single.id with its first Ad Film featuring Ace Cricketer MS Dhoni

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Loyalty rewards marketing facilitator, Enigmatic Smile recently launched its latest Television commercial with brand ambassador MS Dhoni. Marking its successful launch in India, the company commissioned Indian production house Windchimes, to produce a very special video featuring MS Dhoni, which will be aired on Star Sports HD during the ongoing IPL season. The latest video showcases the beauty of Single.id and drives the core message that every consumer can simply "Link their credit or debit payment cards once and collect rewards forever" in any connected rewards programme.

You can check the fabulous new video featuring MS Dhoni here: www.single.id

Since its launch in January 2023 in India, Enigmatic Smile has already established itself as a dominant player in the payment-linked rewards space with introduction of single.id. The company's core product, Single.id, ensures reward programme participants in India "never miss out on rewards". It does this by automatically linking retailer discounts to existing bank cards.

"Crores of INR in reward points and discounts are never redeemed each year. At Single.id we consider this loss of consumer value, a travesty. Single.id fixes this, and thus improves engagement like never before," said Bish Smeir, CEO, Enigmatic Smile.

Some of India's most well-known brands including Shoppers Stop, Melorra, Himalaya, Soch, Spykar, Health & Glow, Trufitt & Hill, More Hypermart and Unicorn have already signed up to Single.id, and will provide customers with the easiest rewards experience possible. Many more retailers will be joining over the coming months. Single.id's unique offering in the loyalty rewards space has helped it in realizing its vision for the Indian market.



Chandra Bhushan, Country Head added, "Every single payment you make becomes a reward opportunity. With Single.id there are no separate discount cards or barcodes necessary. By registering your credit and debit cards with a Single.id connected reward programme, customers can essentially get a better price while shopping."

Single.id is already available to all retailers in India who utilize Innoviti or Pinelabs technology to aggregate payments. With the flick of a switch, any retailer on these networks can be onboarded to Single.id and begin providing credit card and debit card-linked discounts to all connected reward programme participants.

You can try out Single.id technology right now, by securely registering your payment cards on the first loyalty programme going live with Single.id, NDTV Big Bonus. Simply search your app store for "NDTV Big Bonus", download the app, link your card once, and get rewarded forever.

For more information log on to: www.single.id.

Enigmatic Smile was founded in the United Kingdom in 2014 by Bish Smeir. It is present across 5 continents, integrated with 27 financial services organisations, and is a QSA assessed, PCI Level 1 service provider. Its technology sits in the background of many high-profile reward programmes, operated by a growing number of loyalty companies around the world. The brand recently launched in India with the view of a building India's most efficient rewards economy through its unified rewards product - Single.id.

