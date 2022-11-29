LPU hosts a Global Summit with 50+ International Delegates from 12 Countries

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lovely Professional University, India's leading university recently hosted the first edition of the 5-Day-long annual international conference and global summit (AICGS)-2022 at Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium. With the purpose of addressing the theme - Ground-breaking Internationalization in Higher Education, highly thought invoking panel discussions were organized with an aim to carve solutions and a long-term vision. The conference was felicitated by 50+ International delegates with profiles extending from VCs and Presidents to Directors of top institutions from the USA, UK, Canada, Russia, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, and more.

The insightful discussions laid emphasis on the internationalization of education in the current scenario which is mainly essential for cross-cultural awareness, good governance, sophistication, and access to global opportunities as per one's talent. The first-panel discussion addressed the views around the International Collaboration Model in Higher Education: Right Recipe for Success' that was moderated by Dr Aman Mittal. The panelists laid emphasis on the New Education Policy and how it intends to offer mutual progress and prosperity in this panel. Another session Prospects and Challenges of Internationalization in the Post-COVID era' was moderated by Pro Vice-Chancellor at LPU, Dr Sanjay Modi, and deliberated on how the post-COVID world has strengthened and introduced strong models of education on internationalization.

Extending a welcome to the delegates, Dr Aman Mittal, Vice President at LPU and Head of International Affairs said, "Global Summit is a unique initiative of the university to promote international opportunities that LPU brings to its students through student and faculty exchanges, unique credit transfer programs and also through joint international research collaboration."



Further emphasizing the intent of the summit, LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said, "All delegates should chart out novel ways for dissemination of knowledge, particularly in the aftermath of the education scenario due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The real purpose during 'credit transfer' should also be based on cultural transference. Indian students should imbibe foreign culture, and a foreigner that of India. Similarly, the internationalization of education should vouch for developing a new attitude of adjustment, imbibing diversity, adaptability, and adjustments to other cultures and more," he added.

This year, by developing a strong higher education network within India and around the world, LPU provided innumerable opportunities for students, faculty, and connected communities. Presently they are working with 300+ Universities across the globe to impart quality education.

Established in 2005, Lovely Professional University (LPU) is a Top Ranked University in Jalandhar, Punjab. With the largest single-campus university in India, the infrastructure offers facilities to more than 30,000 students, has over 4000 faculties and staff, and runs 155 plus programs. With an internationally benchmarked curriculum, innovative pedagogy, experiential learning, and 200+ international tie-ups for equitable and affordable quality education, the University has attained an excellent reputation in India and globally. LPU has also been ranked 74th globally in the Times Higher Education Impact rankings for 2022.

