LSKB Aluminium Foils launches HOMEFOIL, India's 1st Golden Embossed Foil at AAHAR 2023

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsReach): LSKB Aluminium Foils Pvt Ltd. launched India's 1st Golden Embossed HOMEFOIL at the 37th AAHAR - The International Food & Hospitality Fair. The new products in the house foil category are unveiled by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor at LSKB Stall, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Following the launch, the visitors got an opportunity to interact with Karisma Kapoor in a meet and greet session and win exciting gifts by participating in the contest organized by the company.

On the first day of the fair, which commenced on March 14th, MasterChef India Season 4 Finalist, Ashish Singh graced the LSKB Stall. Celebrity chefs Jaspratap "Jassi" Bindra- Executive Chef and Managing Partner Amrina- Houston, Texas (USA); Ripu Daman Handa- first male winner of MasterChef, India and Neha Deepak Shah- MasterChef India Season 4 Runner UP are also expected to mark their presence at LSKB Stall in the remaining three days of the fair.

Talking about the launch of the HOMEFOIL, Kunal Bajaj, Director LSKB Aluminium Foils Pvt Ltd said, "We are elated to launch India's 1st Golden Embossed Ultra-Premium house foils during the 37th AAHAR. HOMEFOIL will change the category landscape. This is what the consumers have long been waiting for. You touch and feel the product and you know you never have experienced something like this ever before. Our products are manufactured using world-class technology in a hygienic environment and well-ventilated premises, so each component of quality is guaranteed. We are going to make the B2C segment very exciting in future."



The thickness of 1 kg and 555 g golden and silver embossed HOMEFOIL launched by LSKB Aluminium Foils Pvt Ltd. is 18 Micron and for 75 m, 25 m, and 9 m it is 12 Micron. The products are manufactured using innovative technology in safe, environment-friendly, and well-ventilated premises to maintain the hygiene level. The package also has an attached foil cutter to cut the foil safely.

Lakshay Singhal, Director LSKB Aluminium Foils Pvt Ltd adds that "We will transform this category into an organized market. The category is mostly unorganized with no value addition. We wish to change this status qou and Homefoil Golden Embossed Foil is the first step in that direction. We are certain consumers will love this product. And we intend to launch many such products elevating the category expectations. We feel this is a historic moment for the category.

With over two decades of experience in the flexible packaging industry, the promoters of LSKB Aluminium Foils Pvt Ltd ventured into foil-based comprehensive solutions to provide high-quality packaging material to consumers and to make the market more organized. To ensure that only quality products are delivered to the consumers, the company has set up its own raw material supply chain and uses cutting-edge technologies across all verticals.

Established in 2018, LSKB Aluminium Pvt Ltd has a comprehensive portfolio of aluminium products covering consumer and industrial applications. The company manufactures a range of packaging materials for various applications in diverse sectors using world-class technologies, in a hygienic environment with positively ventilated dust-proof premises. It provides highly customized packaging solutions for a very wide range of usages e.g., pharmaceuticals, FMCG, consumer durables, food segments, and others. LSKB HOMEFOIL is an ultra-premium range of house foils.

