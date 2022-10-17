LTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6 per cent YoY; Net Profits up 23.2 per cent YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY23 results today.

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 601.0 million; growth of 3.6 per cent QoQ and 18.1 per cent YoY

Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.6 per cent QoQ and 21.6 per cent YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at Rs 48,367 million; growth of 6.9 per cent QoQ and 28.4 per cent YoY

Net Income at Rs 6,798 million; growth of 7.2 per cent QoQ and 23.2 per cent YoY



Recent Deal Wins

Selected by a leading health care system based in North America as strategic partner for transformation programs involving cyber security, clinical experience, enterprise data management, governance and digital business technology

Chosen by the provider of consultancy and IT solutions to an international organization involved with global conflict resolution and humanitarian assistance, to transform their digital solution landscape

Selected by a Global Fortune 500 multinational information technology company to design and implement SAP and data solutions to improve business KPIs. LTI will also provide consulting and architectural guidance to build a technology roadmap

Selected by a manufacturer of vertical transportation systems to operate and transform their global JD Edwards solution

A leading provider and manufacturer of heating and cooling solutions and equipment has chosen LTI as its partner for one of its largest and most complex ERP transformation initiatives at one of its plant locations

Selected by the newly formed division of a leading property and casualty insurer to implement Duck Creek solutions for their producer, policy and billing functions and to ensure data analytics and insights

Chosen by a leading petrochemical company for a managed services deal involving outsourcing of support operations for their enterprise applications by streamlining processes and building efficiencies through transformation initiatives

Selected by a global bank for a digital testing deal to support its digital transformation initiatives



Selected by a Global Fortune 500 company and a world-wide leader in beauty and cosmetics to deliver digital integration of existing applications with their new core S/4 solution

Selected by a leading media & entertainment major to implement a new buying & invoicing system and enable related procurement processes and solutions to integrate with existing SAP applications

A refinery and petrochemical company has selected LTI for an end to end outsourcing and managed services deal resulting in improved efficiency, lower costs, better customer experience and compliance with National Cyber Authority requirements

Analyst Recognitions

LTI Positioned as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's SI Capabilities on AWS PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022

LTI named as a 'Leader' in ISG Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management Service & Solutions 2022 quadrant report (ESM Consulting Services quadrant for US)

LTI recognized as an Honorable Mention in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

LTI Positioned as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's SI Capabilities on Azure PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022

Fosfor Aspect recognized in Forrester Report : Ten Lessons From Intelligent Document Extraction And Processing Use Cases

Awards & Other Business Highlights

LTI has been certified as a water-positive company based on a third-party audit

LTI Wins Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management 2022 in the IT services and consulting category

LTI is a Great Place to Work Certified in Poland

