LTI constant currency revenues grow 9.2% QoQ and 30.1% YoY; Net profit up by 18.0% YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q3 FY22 results today.

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 553.0 million; growth of 8.7% QoQ and 29.3% YoY

Constant Currency Revenue growth of 9.2% QoQ and 30.1% YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at INR 41,376 million; growth at 9.8% QoQ and 31.2% YoY

Net Income at INR 6,125 million; growth of 11.0% QoQ and18.0% YoY

"We are happy to report 9.2% QoQ revenue growth in constant currency. This is our best ever quarterly sequential growth since listing. Our ongoing revenue momentum sets us up to deliver our highest year-over-year growth as a publicly listed company. We continue to have incredible conversations with our customers on their digital transformation journeys."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Recent Deal Wins

Selected by one of the largest global veterinary care practices and chain of North American pet clinics, a new logo, for a managed services deal involving cyber security and modernization of IT infrastructure including migration to cloud to gain operational efficiencies and transform clinic management and support

Engaged by a Global Fortune 500 multinational pharma corporation to modernize and support its data platform ensuring speed and availability of real time data, scalability for future expansion and optimized cost

Selected by a Global Fortune 500 company and a world-wide leader in beauty and cosmetics for implementing its HR Transformation plan. Based on Snowflake technology, the engagement aims to augment next-gen HR Analytics capabilities, one-stop-shop for data, real-time access and mobile friendly solutions

Engaged by a Global Fortune 500 energy company to provide 'Data Management as-a-Service' for their Subsurface Platform ensuring efficient and seamless operations in a secure, cloud-based environment

Selected by a North American utility company for cloud transformation across data, infrastructure, security and ERP systems to build resilient and scalable IT infrastructure

A world leader in semiconductor solutions partnered with LTI to rollout SAP S/4HANA to one of their largest manufacturing sites to optimize business performance and improve business agility

A financial services firm based in North America has selected LTI to build the necessary functionality to integrate, support and migrate record keeping system onto the Unitrax platform. This will ensure their distribution, support and operations efforts are streamlined onto a single platform as well as improve time-to-market for new product launches

Engaged by an insurance carrier to set up core systems and to design, develop and support a digital platform enabling integration of applications with both external and internal systems

Engaged by a global bank headquartered in Europe for digital transformation of its payment processing functionality in 12 countries from legacy systems ensuring scalability, ability to process higher volumes, streamlining and standardization

LTI modernized the ERP platform and established a centralized and standardized e-commerce platform for a global mission critical flow control equipment manufacturer and has now been selected to manage applications to drive enhanced customer experience and revenue growth

A large bank in Namibia has appointed LTI as its partner on its digital transformation journey. LTI will revamp the integration layer with microservices enabling the bank to become cloud-ready digital leader in its chosen geographies in Africa



Selected to partner with one of the largest banks in the Middle East on their wealth management transformation using Temenos Wealth Management Suite ensuring best practices, efficiencies, right shoring and a scalable model for future expansion

Awards and Recognitions

ISG Provider Lens™: Digital Business -- Solutions and Service Partners 2021

LTI Positioned as a Leader in Digital Business Consulting Services - US

LTI Positioned as a Leader in Digital Business Experience Services - US

LTI Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Temenos IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

LTI Positioned as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Managed Multicloud Services Vendor Assessment 2021

LTI Ranked 5th in HFS Top 10 Energy Services 2021

LTI Positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's Insurance Platforms IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022

LTI recognized in Gartner Report What Distinguishes Successful Service Providers in the Data and Analytics Services Market, Twiggy Lo, 28 October 2021

Fosfor Lumin, the AI-powered augmented analytics product (formerly LTI Leni) recognized in The Forrester Report : Augmented BI Holds New Promises, But It's Still Early Days, November 2021

Other Business Highlights

LTI has partnered with Securonix and Snowflake to strengthen its cybersecurity offerings and prevent sensitive data from growing threats as enterprises migrate to cloud

LTI wins Top Performing Partner Award at Red Hat India

LTI wins Top Performing Partner Award at Red Hat India

