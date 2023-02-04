LTIMindtree partners with Criteo for multi-year deal

Paris [France] Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree said it has partnered with Criteo for a multi-year engagement that enables the commerce media company to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability.

"Enabling Criteo with modern IT systems and capabilities remains a key priority in this fast-moving business environment," said Beatrice Mabille, Vice-President Internal IT, Criteo. "We look forward to our continued strategic partnership with LTIMindtree."



As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end IT services to support Criteo's global operations across all functions. This includes supporting Criteo's Microsoft Azure Cloud environment, developing a unified data platform, and providing end-user services for its service desk, field, device engineering and Enterprise Service Management, according to a statement released on Friday.

"We are excited to be a part of Criteo's business journey as its first-ever strategic IT outsourcing partner," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.

Chaturvedi added, "A successful first year of our engagement has further validated the power of our industry-leading domain and digital capabilities in helping Criteo drive greater value, innovation, and sustainable long-term growth." (ANI)

