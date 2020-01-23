LTTS joins Qualcomm smart cities accelerator programme for ecosystem solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Thursday it will collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies for providing smart ecosystem solutions and services to help global enterprises accelerate the digital transformation to smart urban infrastructure.

LTTS has expertise in smart ecosystems -- smart cities, smart warehousing and smart manufacturing solutions. With Qualcomm, it can offer a portfolio of digital offerings to address energy conservation, operational efficiency and digital transformation to cities, making them smarter and more sustainable.

The Qualcomm smart cities accelerator programme is a community matchmaking programme that brings together smart solutions providers like LTTS with municipalities or systems integrators looking to solve problems.

This can help drive additional value and integrate solutions with secure interoperability, edge processing and an ecosystem to deploy at scale, LTTS said in a statement.

Rapid urbanisation has given rise to traffic congestion, high energy consumption and inefficient waste management schemes.

"As such, the need of the hour is to drive disruptive technology by innovative and intuitive offerings, streamlining day-to-day management, improving efficiency and increasing sustainability," said LTTS Chief Business Officer Stawan Kadepurkar.

LTTS' customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top engineering R&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries.

It has over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 50 innovation labs.

(ANI)

