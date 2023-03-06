Lucknow to host the eighth edition of the Indian Fharma Fair in hybrid mode

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/PNN): Get ready for a healthcare and pharmaceutical extravaganza, as the eighth edition of Vedshiv Business Media's Indian Fharma Fair (IFF) 2023 takes centre stage at Golden Blossom Imperial Resorts, Lucknow, from March 17th to 18th.

This event promises to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the Indian healthcare industry, ranging from generic drug manufacturers to Ayurvedic and herbal medicine, cosmetics, technological development, and more.

As one of the country's major pharma exhibits, the Indian Fharma Fair will bring together hundreds of industry professionals from around the world to discuss their experiences with goods, customers, businesses, and sales.

With attendees from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, this is one of the largest B2B trade exhibitions in the business.

"This exhibition will focus on expanding the pharmaceutical industry in India, mostly through Third Party Manufacturing, PCD/ Franchise.



This event is being organized on such a large scale for the second time in the state and for the first time in Lucknow, where pharmaceutical business people from all over India are expected to join fair. This will not only help the visitors to explore new developments/products/suppliers but will also help in boosting the economy of the state.

"B S Bhandari ", IFF's General Manager, stated.

Speaking about this mega expo, Shivam Sharma, Business Head, (IFF), said: "The Pharmaceutical Industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in India. To fully exploit this potential, the country needs to diversify its sources of pharmaceutical manufacturing and create a strong value proposition by focusing on perimeters like cost-effectiveness, alternative medicine, clinical outcomes, and patient-centric. Indian Fharma Fair will bring Indian healthcare providers under one roof. It will showcase India's medical capabilities and create opportunities for healthcare providers in India to boost their services. The last six exhibitions have been a great success, and I look forward to the 2023 event being a great facilitator and enabler of Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing."

The Indian Fharma Fair 2023 will present the most up-to-date trends and technology in the pharmaceutical, drug, and formulation industries. It will address industry problems, such as rising packaging and freight costs, and strive to find answers to those issues.

Over 7000-8000 corporate visitors are expected to attend this two-day event, offering thousands of buyer-seller interactions and partnership opportunities for healthcare providers and their services. So, don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to experience the best of the Indian healthcare industry!

