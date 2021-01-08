LuckyRaja.com Offers Insights On The State Of Online Casinos In India And How Legitimacy Is Under Test For Gamblers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): People are becoming more and more familiar with online casinos every day. Particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic situation, people limited to homes indulge in gambling and online betting.

Playing cards or betting on rams, bulls, horse racing, or even in cockfights, people were, are, and will be crazy about gambling and engage themselves into chances where they can win. Like many things in life, casinos have also taken a digital form.

Online casinos in India are one of the newer versions of this centuries-old pastime. But a person may be confused when joining an online casino game with thoughts of if they can win real money, and whether it is allowed by Indian law.

Are Online Casinos Legal in India?

Currently, the Indian online gambling segment falls under a grey area, which is heavily restricted. Lotteries, horse racing, games of skill, etc. fall under this gamut, and the rules remain largely unclear.

While there is no doubt that online casinos in India have been booming, offering a lot of fun and the live casino experience from the comfort of home, many authorities and legal experts believe that gambling can promote money laundering, fraud, and other socio-economic vices. Several state jurisdictions have sanctioned different laws guiding the execution of gambling.

As a growing community hub for Indian casino-lovers, https://www.luckyraja.com lets people know more about legal casinos that payout people, and don't scam. LuckyRaja announces free cash giveaways offered by online gaming websites, in-depth casino reviews and a platform to learn and follow the evolution of real-money gaming in India. The casino players' forums provide first-hand knowledge about a players' positive experiences and grievances, such as unfair games, late payouts, or shoddy business practices.

Suganthi, Project manager at LuckyRaja.com, which reviews and rates online casino websites, said, "Before playing at online gambling sites from India, the only thing people need to consider is if they currently live in a state that bans online gambling activities. Otherwise, they have the legal right to play at an online casino."

The Legality Of Gambling Across India

In Goa, Sikkim, and Daman

In Goa, people can find real-world casinos that have valid licenses to operate in the state. The Goa Gaming Act of 1976 extends to online casinos in India, which include roulette, blackjack, slots, and other casino games. Goa is one state that has been deliberately trying to persuade forces to legalize gambling in the entire country.

Sikkim is the first state to operate land-based casinos, Indian gambling sites, and sports betting sites with the laws taking effect in 2008. However, it only allows horse racing and online lottery completely.

Daman has the largest number of brick-and-mortar casinos in the country.

Nagaland

Per the Nagaland Online Games of Skill Act of 2006, it is legal to play games requiring human skill, such as poker and even fantasy games. Casino operators can advertise their business in states where online gambling is permitted.

Other states with partial legalization:

West Bengal: All online gambling, except poker.

Maharashtra: Moderate gambling allowed, with lottery and horse racing. The Bombay Wager Act prohibits certain kinds of casino games.



Tamil Nadu: Horse race betting is legal.

Telangana: Per the 2017 ruling about the Telangana Gaming act of 1974, all gambling is illegal.

Assam, Orissa, and others: Gambling is prohibited per se, irrespective of the medium - online or offline.

Offshore-Hosted Online Casinos in India

International gambling sites that accept Indian players are a much better alternative to real-world casinos. Besides, India's stricter gambling restrictions, moving money to foreign accounts, addiction, and other social problems have caused the online casino game real money scenario to shift offshore.

Gambling Laws Enacted in India

India, being a federal state, is governed by various laws adopted by different states. In general, the following are the laws and acts that authorities take into account for Indian gambling sites:

The Public Gambling Act of 1867

This law sets a legal precedent even in this day of technological advancements. Games using dice, cards, and other gaming instruments are prohibited, and visiting a venue (typically a walled enclosure) that hosts such games is also banned by law. However, this predates the internet and online casinos in India, which haven't been given a valid definition, and hence, its applicability is complicated.

The Prize Competition Act of 1955

Any game that offers a prize worth Rs. 1,000 a month is prohibited. Seeing as this law was made in 1955, by the then currency, the equivalent of thousand rupees in those days will be a lot more now. Besides, the prize competition implies a game that depends on combinations or arrangements of letters, figures, etc. So, this may only apply to slots or any other chance-based online casino games to win real money, but there is no clear-cut definition.

The Information Technology Act of 2000

The IT Act focuses more on the kind of language used on online platforms, users resorting to activities with malicious intent, and so on. However, any loose wording indicating online casinos in India can be applied for or against the subject, depending on the arguing party.

What Do Experts Feel About the Future of Online Gambling in India?

There is a serious need to reform the existing laws and ensure that the data of Indian Consumers and the profits earned from the Indian players are kept within India. With secure platforms such as Dream11, and Paytm First Games coming up, it is only fair that people enter the world of online gambling.

The High Courts of several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and more have ruled in favor of players using Indian gambling sites to make money. Even the Supreme Court says that games of skill are permitted and legal.

While skill games only account for 30% of revenue generated, extending the legality to all casino games can mean an increased boost to our economy. Other benefits are employment opportunities, business development, and self-reliance with online casino games to win real money within India.

