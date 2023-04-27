Lufthansa to expand operations in India; announces Munich-Bangalore, Frankfurt-Hyderabad flights

Cologne [Germany], April 27 (ANI): Building on its robust presence in India, Lufthansa on Thursday announced the introduction of two new routes - Munich to Bangalore and Frankfurt to Hyderabad.

The new flights on the Munich-Bangalore route will be operational three times a week, with the first flight scheduled on November 3, 2023. The flights from Frankfurt-Hyderabad will commence operations in the coming winter and both these flights represent the first new routes in Asia Pacific for the Group.

According to the statement from the airline, this expansion underlines Lufthansa's long-term vision to strengthen its footprint in the Indian market by catering to the growing population of young working professionals.



The brand intends to make the best of India's untapped growth opportunity -- especially in the post-Covid era -- by providing consumers with the most premium travel experiences during their international trips, be it for business or leisure.

With more than 50 weekly services to India, the Lufthansa Group tradition in India dates back nearly a century, and these new routes will strengthen its position as the leading European airline group on the subcontinent, the airline said.

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. With 1,09,509 employees, the Group generated revenue of EUR32,770 million in the financial year 2022. (ANI)

