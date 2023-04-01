LuLu's expansion projects in India on the way

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/Mediawire): LuLu, the happiness journey, continues to revolutionize the shopping experience and retail sector of Kerala. From 10-year-old Kochi LuLu Mall to one-year-old Trivandrum LuLu mall, the shopping celebration is far more bigger.

Can a shopping center become a major part of everyday life for Malayalees! Throughout the revolutionary stages, LuLu Mall Kochi has proved this over the past decade. Not only the Shopping concept, LuLu turns the whole vision of a retail establishment in Kerala through their enormous efforts and with an unparalleled humanitarian involvement in social issues. This decade of LuLu has not only made an impact in the industrial history of Kochi, but also Kerala as a whole.

The Chairman of LuLu Group, M A Yusuff Ali, describes Kochi Lulu Mall as the most revolutionary decision in his business life. Many were of the opinion that such a significant investment in a small town would not be successful. Experts also felt that the political and social conditions of Kerala are unsuitable for major investments. But it was his determination to bring great development to his own nation which opened the way for first Lulu Mall in Kerala.



A decade ago, Lulu Group opened the mall to the public in the presence of Oommen Chandy, then Chief Minister of Kerala, opposition leader VS Achuthanandan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and other prominent persons. "Many people said that such a big mall cannot be built in such a small Kochi, but I replied to them that they would have to change this opinion. Atlast time has proven it...Today, Kochi is bigger and LuLu Mall is smaller compared to the city,'' Lulu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali pointed out.



LuLu Shopping Mall is spanning across 17 acres with 300 outlets. By 2023, ten years after the opening, LuLu Mall Kochi had been visited by 250 million people including foreigners and had witnessed the entry of more than 3 million vehicles. The government received Rs 2105 crore as tax from the mall alone. Five thousand employees belong to the organization today. In this period we have seen the sight of Lulu becoming a tourist spot of Kochi. Apart from that, Edapally, where LuLu Mall is located is one of the most frequented and costly places in Kochi today.

Humanitarian efforts by LuLu during the COVID-19 pandemic are still appreciated. Necessary supplies for people were ensured at LuLu Mall. Also special vaccination drives were organised at LuLu Mall, Kochi and Trivandrum.



It was after the massive success in Kochi, LuLu Mall Trivandrum was opened in Akkulam in 2021. With great infrastructure and facilities the second one too became a huge success within one year. LuLu's new ventures are opening soon in Calicut, Palakkad, Thrissur and Kottayam. Apart from Kerala, Bengaluru and UP, LuLu group is planning to expand its projects to other parts of the country including Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Noida, Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir. The journey of LuLu Group continues with people, with the tagline, "Business is not just about money, products, or services. It's all about people."

