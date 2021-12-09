Luminous Power Technologies partners with Gridtential to provide affordable batteries in India

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Luminous Power Technologies, a leader in power backup and home electricals in India, today announced a formal evaluation agreement with Gridtential Energy, the inventor of Silicon Joule® bipolar battery technology.

The partnership is another milestone in the continued adoption of Silicon Joule in the fast-growth energy storage solutions market. The demand and growth of energy storage in the Indian market will drive the need for low-cost, safe, and recyclable storage batteries for years to come.

Under the agreement, Luminous will evaluate a combination of 6V and 12V Silicon Joule reference batteries and, using Gridtential's development kits, build prototype batteries in preparation for future production.

By producing Silicon Joule batteries, Luminous will deliver lighter, safer, longer-lasting batteries that require far less maintenance - while leveraging its existing production lines and expertise in solar materials.

Commenting on the partnership, Vipul Sabharwal, Managing Director, Luminous Power Technologies said, "Advanced Lead acid battery like Bi polar is an exciting breakthrough in lead battery technology & Silicon Joule's innovation in this space provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to bring more added value to the customer in energy storage in Indian homes. Energy storage is also going to be key for scaling up solar energy and this promises to be a suitable technology for our product development endeavors towards our customers in future. This partnership represents a significant growth opportunity for Luminous with a commitment of working towards sustainable energy."



Adding to this, John Barton, CEO, Gridtential said, "India is an extremely important market for us and we're proud to be working with the country's top battery manufacturers to support demand for renewable and reliable energy in homes, businesses and vehicles."

The International Energy Agency estimates in its India Energy Outlook 2021 report that India could double its renewables capacity to 900GW by 2040.

Silicon Joule is a revolutionary battery technology that substitutes treated silicon wafers, like those found in solar panels, for conventional lead grids to create an advanced silicon-lead battery. The battery delivers up to 5X the power density, 2X the discharge rate at a 75 percent lower Levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) than conventional lead batteries.

Industries from automotive to energy storage systems are searching for lower-cost, sustainable power solutions to meet diverse energy needs. Silicon Joule combines the environmental benefits of lead batteries (99 percent recyclable) with the proven high-performance characteristics of silicon from the solar industry.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

