LUMIQ wins AWS Specialty Partner of the Year 2022 - for Data, Analytics, & Machine Learning - second year in a row

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's leading Data & Analytics company bagged the AWS Specialty Partner of the Year 2022 Award for Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning at the recent AWS Partner Summit in Bengaluru. The event saw Anil Kumble talking about his entrepreneurial journey and the evolution of the Indian tech landscape.

This marks the 2nd year in a row that the Noida-based company has won this industry recognition, after winning it in 2021 as well.

This award is a recognition of a partner that has engaged deeply with AWS advanced services and excelled in providing solutions around data, analytics, and machine learning on AWS. The company powers end-to-end data-driven decision making on AWS and offers integrated solutions across data lifecycle management, data engineering, and data science.

LUMIQ has a proven track record of driving large-scale data transformation initiatives for some of the largest financial enterprises in India. The company is an AWS Consulting Partner that helps mould AWS' data technology and cloud innovation to high-impact business solutions.



Commenting on the award, Shoaib Mohammad, Founder, and CEO, LUMIQ said, "Winning this again firmly reaffirms the value we are generating consistently. We feel honored and thank AWS for highlighting LUMIQ's capabilities in advanced data analytics and machine learning solutions. We would also like to thank our customers. They are truly the driving force behind the innovation and the inspiration that powers our team."

LUMIQ recently raised their Series A funding from InfoEdge Ventures and Season Two Ventures to expand further across international financial services and insurance markets.

Their flagship product - emPOWER FSI Data Platform - enables financial enterprises to manage, leverage, and monetize their data seamlessly. Already live for 20+ financial and insurance enterprises, the platform has so far analyzed over 1 billion customer interactions.

LUMIQ is a Data and Analytics company with extensive credentials in the Indian FSI space driving large-scale data transformation initiatives for some of the largest financial enterprises across banking, insurance, NBFCs, AMCs in India. Since 2020, LUMIQ has grown 2X YoY recently doubling in headcount to ~350 data professionals, with new offices in Noida, Chennai, Pune, and New Jersey.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

