Luru, the CRM Hygiene and Sales Productivity Platform Secures USD 1.4 Mn Seed Round from India Quotient and Gemba Capital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Luru, a zero-friction sales productivity workspace, announced USD 1.4 million seed funding led by India Quotient with participation from Gemba Capital and angel investors.

Luru was founded with the goal to make revenue teams' interaction with their sales stack as frictionless as possible. Luru makes CRMs simple and valuable for revenue teams by enabling no-code process automations and faster CRM updates from anywhere. This boosts CRM data hygiene, sales rep productivity, and the overall efficiency of the GTM teams.

Luru was founded in 2022 by Karthik, Sanjeeth, Sid, and Anand, ex-CXOs of Exotel. It was there that they faced these problems first-hand. "Sales leaders invest thousands of dollars in feature-rich CRMs like Salesforce and HubSpot. But CRMs have adoption rates of less than 30 per cent, with incomplete data topping the list of problems for sales leaders. With clunky interfaces and complex configurations, CRMs have become a sinkhole for productivity," said Karthik, Co-founder of Luru. "Luru removes all this clutter and skyrockets CRM adoption resulting in 2X data hygiene and saving 80% of sales reps' time working with CRMs. In these times when companies are cautious with their spending, it is critical that GTM teams derive maximum value from their CRM. Luru is a great enabler for that."

For example, sales operations leaders can create processes that alert the Sales reps about missing fields in CRM, large value deals, renewals, or deals that are slipping. And with Luru Sidekick, a Sales assistant module, sales reps can react to these alerts and update their CRM in a single click from anywhere saving them hours of admin work.

"As we are scaling, it became important for us to get complete visibility into our pipeline and react quickly to deal movements," said Sethu Meenakshisundaram, Co-founder of Zluri. "With Luru's no code workflows we have been able to quickly create and iterate on sales processes on Slack where our team resides. This has helped us to get a better picture of our pipeline in real-time, identify blockers, and react quickly to close more deals."



Anand Lunia, the founding partner of India Quotient, added, "We are now seeing CRMs hit widespread adoption - they are now mandatory in most companies. However, the user experience remains a major pain point, hurting the compliance, efficiency, visibility, and morale of the users. We believe now is the time for the next phase of UX evolution in B2B SaaS. Karthik, Sanjeeth, Sid, and Anand are uniquely poised to be solving this, having seen these problems first-hand during their amazing journey at Exotel. We are excited to partner with them in their next entrepreneurial journey."



Founded in 2022, Luru helps revenue teams implement sales processes that are adopted, update CRM faster, and improve revenue forecasting with better CRM data. Global tech businesses like Exotel, Zluri and Postman use Luru to update and interact with enterprise CRMs like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Pipedrive. Luru brings the CRM to where sales teams work - Slack, Zoom, Google Meet, Email, or anywhere on the web.

