Luxury Bathware Brand, Queo Launches New Campaign - Let Time Wait

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): QUEO, the leading luxury bathware brand from the house of Hindware Limited, unveiled its new TVC campaign, 'Let Time Wait' featuring Indian actress and professional theatre artist Aahana Kumra. With the new TVC campaign, Queo aims to strengthen its positioning as a luxury bathware brand providing consumers with European bath lounges that blend with design and innovation. In addition to the TVC, the film will have seamless integration with different platforms across print, digital, OOH, and OTT platforms.



QUEO embodies the idea of luxury and offers a wide range of contemporary designs and unique functionality to allow consumers to experience rejuvenation. The bathroom range emanates a premium and minimalistic representation of European bath lounges. The collection is designed to be aesthetically appealing and built with the most durable finish.



Speaking about the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, "As a leading player in sanitaryware and faucets segments, we are always engaging with end-user with experiences that matter to them. In line with our philosophy of creating luxury bath lounges, we are excited to launch our brand campaign 'Let Time Wait' for our brand QUEO. And we are optimistic that our campaign will be appreciated by consumers who seek delightful and aesthetic designs in their bath space."



Speaking on the launch, Charu Malhotra, Vice President, Marketing Hindware Limited, said, "The newly launched campaign, 'Let Time Wait' is an integrated 360-degree campaign having a seamless integration with different platforms such print, digital, OOH and OTT platforms. The campaign is a true arbiter of decadence and reiterates when it comes to superlative bath spaces, there's perhaps none better than Queo."





Storyboard: The new campaign reflects how the brand envisions creating a private sanctuary crafted by grace, luxury and contemporary designs that blend with grandeur. The TVC, 'Let Time Wait' features celebrity actress Aahana Kumra getting ready for her wedding and feeling a bit nervous and stressed. However, as she steps into her bathroom, Aahana is instantly transported into the world of luxury and comfort. Aahana's anxiety gradually dilutes as the experience of Queo bath lounge calms her, as time slowly passes by.



Jehangir Irroni, Director, IncNut Digital, "It was a pleasure to bring this vision of Queo's European luxury to life! The products are exquisite and are undoubtedly the stars of the show! When we first heard and understood the ethos of the brand, we knew we would need to cast someone who was elegant, smart, and sophisticated which is why we felt Aahana Kumra would be a perfect choice. Overall, it was a great experience working with the Queo team."



The TVC is featured in English, and to further boost the campaign's reach and build excitement, the brand will also be promoting it across media platforms including print, OTT, TV, digital, online and social media channels. Alongside, Queo is also relaunching its website with a refreshed look.

Link to the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKmE0hVZ76c

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

