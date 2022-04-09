Luxury homes in Kalyan starting at just Rs 29.99 lacs only

Kalyan (Maharashtra) [India] April 9 (ANI/PNN): From a small hamlet in the Thane district to one of the most thriving real estate markets in the MMR region, Kalyan has scripted a growth story like no other city. It enjoys a strategic location and dominant position in the matrix of North Mumbai and is growing at a faster pace than any other town. Giving Kalyan the edge are a series of infrastructure initiatives and growth triggers including its selection as a 'Smart City'. The connectivity of Kalyan is expected to grow manifold with a slew of major projects and government schemes.

Kohinoor Group made its beginnings in the year 1992 with projects in and around Thane. For the past 2 decades, the Group has been committed to redefining lifestyles through delivering excellence in construction. From designing spaces to offering state-of-the-art amenities, our focus on quality is the foundation of all we do. We have a strong presence in Kalyan, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, and Shirdi with the finest residential, commercial and hospitality projects in these regions. Motivated by our past achievements, we are dedicated to transforming the landscape of these regions with world-class projects in the future.

Experience True Luxury & Comfort With Kohinoor Eden

Try to imagine the best of amenities at an affordable cost and within close vicinity of everything you need and all that the city has to offer. With the upcoming residential projects, Kohinoor Group is set to push the boundaries of residential living and create a beautiful place you and your family can proudly call home.

Situated in an exceptionally well-connected Kalyan East and with more than 40 amenities, Kohinoor Eden has something to offer to everyone - provisions and amenities that everyone from the kids to the elders will cherish.

THE IDEAL LOCATION - 13 MINS FROM KALYAN RAILWAY STATION

At Kohinoor Eden, your life will be at the epicentre of growth, luxury, and connectivity. Everything you need is just a stone's throw away. Just like it should be!

13 min - Kalyan Station

11 min - Metro Mall

09 min - Kalyan Metro Hospital

17 min -Pendarkar College

20 min - Ideal College of Pharmacy

Embrace An Enjoyable Lifestyle & The Best Of Amenities At The Lowest Price Guaranteed



- Rooftop Garden

- Jogging Track

- Multi-purpose Court

- Kids Play Area

- Gymnasium Senior Citizen Garden

- Party Lawn

- Acupressure Pathway



- Mini Theatre

- Jacuzzi

- Steam Bath

- Swimming Pool...and more!

And that's not it. The apartments are packed with numerous facilities -speaking of world-class living standards that are sure to impress.

The apartments have all-over vitrified flooring, with anti-skid tiling in the bathrooms and toilets to avoid slips and falls. For a more opulent and enhanced look, the internal walls have a Gypsum finishing along with premium-quality emulsion paints, while the external walls are textured and with pure acrylic paints.

The kitchen offers a Granite kitchen platform with parallel service platform, and a branded stainless-steel silk that is favoured by every food aficionado. Also, you have ample storage space across the house to store everything that you want.

Our designer bathrooms are equipped with branded sanitary ware, concealed leak-proof plumbing, and CP fittings from Jaquar.

The electrical and wiring system is also top-notch with branded concealed copper wiring and MCB and branded modular switches. There are also provisions for AC, TV, VDP, and Wi-Fi Internet facilities, with points for inverter and battery backup in case of power outage.

Along with an indulgent living indoors, there are ample luxuries beautifully placed all over the project site to give you and your family a happy and healthy lifestyle. The amenities include: a humongous 20,000 sq. ft. clubhouse for indoor games like table tennis, carrom, and foosball, along with a dedicated Children's Play Area, Skating Area, Multi-Play Court (Tennis, Basketball, Cricket), Squash and Badminton Courts, Chess Play Lawn, and a lavish Rooftop Garden.

We've also got amenities to help you enjoy a relaxing weekend, including a Rooftop Infinity Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Zen Garden, Library, a Star Gazing Telescope, a Mini-Theatre, a Senior Citizen Garden, and Gazebos and Pergolas to for an immersive experience of nature.

Keep your heart, mind, and body healthy with a well-equipped gymnasium, a jogging track surrounded with nature's best, an open yoga and meditation deck, and an acupressure pathway. To celebrate your special occasion, there will also be a Banquet Hall and Party Lawn within the premises.

Your safety is also of utmost importance. To keep you and your family safe and protected, the residential project will have a Fire Emergency System, CCTV and Biometric Access in Entrance Lobby, Intercom, and 3 Elevators for each Building, including an Emergency Stretcher Lift.

Classy, Comfortable, and Lavish Homes From Rs. 29.99 Lakhs Onwards

It's your chance to upgrade your living standards with thoughtfully designed and spacious homes that offer stylish interiors, best-in-class amenities, and a complete luxury living experience.

Get your keys to a luxurious and cosy living space today from Rs. 29.99 lakhs onwards. Limited units available for sale. Book your home today!

Address:

Kohinoor Eden, Adivali - Dhokali village, off Malangad road, Kalyan East - 421306.

RERA Registration No. P51700030888, P51700030963. available at maharera.mahaonline.gov.in

Website: https://kohinooreden.in/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kohinoorgrp/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kohinoorgrp/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

