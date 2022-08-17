Luxury on two wheels. BMW Motorrad India launches its touring range

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad's much-awaited touring range, the new BMW R 1250 RT, the new BMW K 1600 GTL, the new BMW K 1600 Bagger and the new BMW K 1600 Grand America is launched in India. Deliveries of the motorcycles start in August 2022 for customers who had pre-booked the motorcycles across the BMW Motorrad Dealer Network in India.



Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "Each BMW Motorrad model tells its own story, and each promises the motorcyclist an individual and unforgettable recreational experience. As a high-performance, emotional, and exclusive riding experience, the new BMW Motorrad touring motorcycles embodies the motto of the 'Spirit of the Open Road'. It is synonymous with elegance, power, and luxury on two wheels. As an ultimate luxury touring motorcycle range, the new BMW R 1250 RT, the new BMW K 1600 GTL, the new BMW K 1600 Bagger and the new BMW K 1600 Grand America will redefine the luxury and exclusivity in the touring segment in India. The legendary 2-cylinder boxer and the unrivalled 6-cylinder engine performance, outstanding ride comfort and exclusive features ensure relaxed cruising on long highways that stretch out to the horizon and provide intense riding pleasure."



The motorcycles are available at an ex-showroom price as follows -



BMW R 1250 RT : Rs 23,95,000

BMW K 1600 Bagger : Rs 29,90,000

BMW K 1600 GTL : Rs 32,00,000

BMW K 1600 Grand America : Rs 33,00,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice.



The new BMW R 1250 RT.

For more than four decades 'RT' has been synonymous in the world of dynamic touring motorcycles. The new BMW R 1250 RT now looks fresher and more dynamic with enhanced travel and touring qualities with its aerodynamic advancements and its new fairing and full LED headlamps. The BMW R 1250 RT sets the benchmark in its class with new innovations. The legendary 2-cylinder boxer engine ensures comfortable travel and dynamic propulsion. The BMW ShiftCam technology ensures superior power across the entire speed range and exemplary fuel consumption. The powerful 1254 cc 2-cylinder boxer engine produces an output of 136hp (100kW) at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 - 100 km/hr in just 3.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 200 km/hr.



The new BMW K 1600 GTL, the new BMW K 1600 B and the new BMW K 1600 Grand America.



The new BMW K 1600 models have been designed to offer luxurious and high-performance riding/touring experience. Athletic, dynamic and superior, the new BMW K 1600 GTL represents exclusive and comfortable travelling whereas the new BMW K 1600 B offers relaxed cruising with luxurious comfort and adventurous performance touring in true Bagger style. The new BMW K 1600 Grand America sets a benchmark in highway cruising style and experience. The 6-cylinder in-line engine produces an output of 160 hp (118 kW) at 6750 rpm and a maximum torque of 180 Nm at 5250 rpm. The richer torque characteristic provides a relaxed cruising feeling. The engine drag torque control (dynamic engine brake control) and Dynamic ESA help provide stability. The new 10.25-inch TFT colour display with integrated map navigation and connectivity offers excellent readability and clear menu navigation. The Audio system 2.0 heralds a new digital sound dimension. The motorcycles are available in varied and attractive colour options.



The new BMW Motorrad touring range will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present across important centres in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Thane (Thane Motorrad), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Mandhan Motors), Cuttack and Kolkata (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).



For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services offers various financial solutions to own the touring range of motorcycles. For complete peace of mind, BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometres. The warranty can be extended to the fourth and fifth year at an additional cost. Road Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.



An exclusive range of accessories and lifestyle merchandise for the new touring range can be purchased from BMW Motorrad dealerships.

