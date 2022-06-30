Luxury recrafted to honor M the limited BMW 6 Series '50 Jahre M Edition' debuts

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive '50 Jahre M Edition' of the BMW 6 Series in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the exclusive edition comes in a petrol variant - the BMW 630i M Sport. Available in limited numbers only, this bespoke model can be booked online at shop.bmw.in from today onwards.



BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive '50 Jahre M Editions' to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline-gushing cars.



A benchmark in the executive sedan segment, the BMW 6 Series has the practicality of a crossover, the dynamics of a sports car, the silhouette of a fastback and the luxury of a sedan. Combining it with the looks of M has taken its supreme character to new heights.



The limited-edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of -

BMW 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition : INR 72,90,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.



The BMW 6 Series '50 Jahre M Edition'.

The exterior design of the 6 Series flows smoothly over into the front headlights and creates a sharp angular expression. Sitting proudly above the BMW Kidney Grille is the iconic M Emblem inspired by the classic 'BMW Motorsport' logo. As an alternative to the conventional BMW emblem, it signals passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand. The M emblem adorns the front and rear logo as well as the wheel hub caps. The newly added BMW Laserlight, unique in this vehicle segment, distributes light perfectly up to 650 meters. From the side, the slope-like roofline overflows with coupe elegance. The rear is modern and broad and impresses with its muscular lines, attractive rear-light design and freeform tailpipes.



The car is available in striking paint finishes including BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue Metallic, M Carbon Black, Bernina Grey Amber Effect and Mineral White, paired with Natural Leather Dakota upholstery in Cognac finish with contrast stitching.



Customers can add sporting character to every detail with an optional M Accessories Package. The Motorsport Pack goes a step further and gives an exterior upgrade. It includes BMW Kidney Grille in High Gloss Black, Key Fob in Carbon Fibre and Alcantara and commanding 19-inch 647 M Light alloy wheels in Jet black.



The Comfort Access System makes it possible to open all doors and start the vehicle by the press of a button, while the key remains in the pocket. It also allows for automatic opening/closing of tailgate with a quick wave of the foot under the rear bumper. Adding to the luxurious feel are features such as Rear-Seat Entertainment Experience screens, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and Soft-Close function for doors.



The Interior of the BMW 6 Series '50 Jahre M Edition' justifies that this is the perfect companion for high-speed performance as well as long journeys. It performs both roles perfectly as it is generously spacious, enormously comfortable and luxurious with bespoke material selection. As soon as one enters, the aura of '50 Jahre M Edition' is apparent. Easing into the Sport Seats in Natural Leather Dakota with M Seatbelts is an invitation for the ultimate driving experience. The seats offer fully electric adjustment with memory function on the driver as well as the passenger side. At the rear, the bench has electrically adjustable backrest angle, electrically adjusted roller sunblinds and comfort headrest cushions to add extra comfort for extended drives.





The two-part panoramic glass sunroof adds bright natural sunlight and augments the sense of spaciousness in the cabin. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The car has four-zone automatic climate control with extended features. The luggage compartment has a capacity of up to 600 litres, extending to 1,800 litres thanks to the 40/20/40 split.



Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, offering best-in-class acceleration figures. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 630i generates maximum output of 258 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.5 seconds.

The eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The standard Adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension with its self-levelling feature maintains constant height irrespective of the load, providing great comfort as well as extreme sporting capability. Individual electronically controlled dampers offer exceptional precision and improve the drive and handling dynamics. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions - Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Sport+ and Adaptive.



Best-in-class entertainment features complement the comfortable long journeys. Rear-seat Entertainment Professional comprises two 10.25" touchscreen monitors with full-HD technology, screen mirroring function and two USB ports. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures a treat for the ears. High-end 16-speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats.



Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and 12.3-inch Control Display. Occupants can operate a number of functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.



Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.



BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.



