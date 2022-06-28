Luxury staycation: 'TheSupremeVilla' launched in Lonavala by entrepreneur Asif Rozani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI/PNN): As a resident of Mumbai or a nearby region, if you are searching for an Extravagance staycation option, there is good news. Located just 95 kms from Mumbai and 65 kms from Pune, TheSupremeVilla" is an ideal weekend getaway for rejuvenating. Situated amidst green valleys in Valvan, Lonavala, these spacious villas and bungalows are designed with luxurious interiors, a wide range of amenities, culinary offerings, to personalized services.

All set to break the monotony of everyday hotel living, "TheSupremeVilla" group of holiday properties is the brainchild of multipreneur and trailblazer corporate personality Asif Rozani.

The concept of luxury staycation has taken a considerable leap in the last couple of years. The uniquely curated home away from home is a new and exciting option that emerged in this new normal-covid era and benefits both the local and regional travellers and the hospitality industry. These luxurious livings solve the concern of high crowded occupancies and, at the same time, aligns beautifully with the solution to the people's need for an escape.



According to the young entrepreneur Asif Rozani, "I envisioned to create luxury destination stay experiences to aspirational class at highly competitive prices. Yet again, the concept was to give everyone a relaxing getaway to visit that is well connected and offers scenic views and a delightful climate. Lonavala is a stunningly beautiful hill station that was an obvious choice and a suitable spot that offers a perfect work-life balance. We want all our guests should feel at home and make memories to cherish forever."

This idyllic getaway, "TheSupremeVilla" stands apart from the ordinary. At an easily approachable 2-hour drivable distance from Mumbai, Supreme Villa is immersed in the serenity of nature and offers the best of luxury and personalized care 24/7. Located amidst a vast expanse of greenery, the space and ambience are tailored to specific needs that range from a corporate gathering to a family outing. One can select accommodations (from 2, 3, 5, and 7 BHK luxury villas) per requirements. Apart from the cosy comfort, the Villa is tastefully decorated interiors, including a living room, dining area, a fully stacked modular kitchen, and spacious and airy bedrooms with attached bathrooms. Moreover, the Luxurious Villa offers many modern amenities, including free Wi-Fi and D2H and a dedicated and secure parking space.

Additionally, Guests can avail of services of the in-house hospitality manager and 24x7 caretaker that assist guests in arranging a variety of delicious multi-cuisine meals, including grilled savoury dishes prepared with unique BBQ plannings to organizing bonfires, hikes and excursions. The sector is equipped with a swimming pool and fun playing games like chess, cricket, and football.

Asif is a successful industrialist who has invested in diverse business sectors. From the health & fitness sector to real estate and now hospitality, he enjoys creating disruptions and unlocking value for his customers. His business insight and the inherent zeal to carve new paths led to his new venture in the holiday and weekend retreat sector, which is in a tremendous revival mode. To catch the increasing demand for domestic leisure travel post-pandemic, the young business tycoon launched his venture "TheSupremeVilla" group of holiday properties in 2020.

