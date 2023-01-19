Lyftrondata launched Modern SAAS ETL Platform for instant analytics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/PNN): Lyftrondata, the creators of a modern data stack solution, today officially launched its universal SAAS ETL platform in the United States and the rest of the world. Its advanced technology layer unifies structured and semi-structured data from more than 300+ applications with no engineering and offers instant analytics.

Lyftrondata empowers enterprises with these offerings:

1. SAAS ETL: Lyftrondata enables enterprises to connect with 300+ SAAS applications and give instant analytics. Thus, this will allow the customer to analyze the data from a centralized, transformed data repository.

2. Data Sharing: Lyftrondata allows data sharing capabilities so that users can invite consumers on the platform and assign them access to the database, schema, table, or columns. Consumers can login to the Lyftrondata platform and simply analyze the data. They can also build the data pipeline to load the transformed data into their centralized environment

3. Data Virtualization: Lyftrondata allows Data Virtualization capabilities over modern data warehouses, which facilitates users' doing easy cross-platform analysis between data warehouses and other data providers like APIs, relational databases, NoSQL, other cloud data warehouses, CRM, ERP, and much more.

4. Data Governance: Lyftrondata provides Snowflake data with Data Governance capabilities, allowing users to apply access rights as granular as column-level based on users or roles, as well as row-level encryption based on the sensitivity of the data.

5. Data Catalog and Lineage: Lyftrondata provides Data Catalog and Lineage capabilities on modern cloud data warehouses by allowing users to tag objects such as schema, table, database, column, pipeline, and so on and search the metadata based on their use case.

6. Data Warehouse: Lyftrondata empowers enterprises with modern cloud data warehouse capabilities, which have been powered by Snowflake. Pay only for what you use.

To remove the bottlenecks of data silos and messy data, Lyftrondata, a leading-edge integrated data analytics platform, is becoming the top choice among industries worldwide. Apart from being a HIPAA-certified modern data stack platform, Lyftrondata is also accredited as a G2-certified 21st century modern data pipeline platform leader.



Lyftrondata In the traditional ETL industry, Modern Data Stack raises awareness of self-service modern data centralization and virtualization concepts. Right from data extraction, centralization, and transformation, its business model is unique in many ways. It deploys agile data strategies and ANSI SQL, BI, and ML tools. The single platform basically automates, governs, manages, and creates data transformations and workloads and data access controls using a no-code or low-code feature. The developers have designed strong products by understanding the customer's perspective, which demands normalized designs that count on simplicity, time, cost, and velocity.

According to Javed Syed, CEO and Co-Founder of Lyftrondata, "The products offered by Lyftrondata are proving lucrative for all types of large, midsize, and small firms." The company works on major aspects such as reducing the time taken to generate analytics, promoting data governance, and finally helping our clients succeed in building and managing hybrid cloud environments. The MS-BI graduate from Grantham University further elucidates that the R&D team has built a vision that is constantly influenced by the lessons learned from the past and inputs from the present.

With 25+ years of experience in product engineering of modern data strategies, cloud migrations, and BI, Javed had a track record of building and implementing data warehouse solutions for Fortune 100 companies like Universal Studios, Salesforce, Citi Bank, eBay, the Weather Channel, and more.

According to industry experts and customer feedback, businesses have faced and continue to face challenges in managing distorted data (data silos and complex data pipes). Struggling to foster collaboration between disconnected departments, which affects their productivity and efficiency, they are in search of a platform for data delivery like Lyftrondata that can help them derive actionable insights to solve complex business cases, fix the challenges in the already distorted data scenario, provide better inventory management, and reduce their time to access data from weeks to minutes.

The main advantage of Lyftrondata is that it eliminates the need for highly trained data engineers and, eventually, the time spent by them building data pipelines. It allows queries for higher-value problems in real-time with SQL and then allows them to be melded to specific work processes. The model lets the user build pipelines automatically without any custom coding, which can accelerate time-to-delivery and enable users to join across multiple data assets. Lyftrondata adds value and improves outcomes by automatically converting any data into a normalized format and making the data instantly available to data analysts for insights.

Through constant upgrades and open-source innovations, Lyftrondata's main focus is to scale the platform to greater heights. It has an advantage over others due to its advanced technology layer and strong participation in key technological platforms such as G2, Github, Tech Conferences, and so on.

Lyftrondata's consistent performance since its debut has made it the leader in the modern data stack space. Decorated with many recognitions and awards, the organization recently got the opportunity to be a part of Gitex AI Week 2022 for their robot LyftRover at H6A-20 in Gitex Submit, Dubai.

For more information about Lyftrondata, visit www.lyftrondata.com

