Lynkit Co-founder, Sadhika Kumar felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Sadhika, Co-founder & COO of Lynkit, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Sadhika responded, " I would like to thank the Times group and the jury for selecting me for this honor. But none of this would be possible without our entire team at Lynkit who make Logistics a better place for businesses everywhere, so A big thank you to them."

Sadhika was an economist by training. But as fate would have it, she ended up specializing in logistics and gained years of rich international experience in transportation planning and logistics technology, setting her up well for the business she would eventually help to build-up and scale.

A BA (Hons) in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University and a MSc. from University of California, Berkeley, she worked with Scotia Bank, DMICDC, US-India Business Council and AECOM. Her journey in the logistics-tech industry, began as a Transportation Economist in AECOM. She rose to be one of the youngest project managers, managing multi-million dollar public and private sector infrastructure and technology projects aimed at logistics and operational efficiency.



Her move from Silicon Valley to New Delhi was cemented when she joined Lynkit as Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Lynkit is a technology company with proprietary IoT-based enterprise SaaS products for supply chain and logistics management. Managing business operations, finance and compliance, Sadhika has enabled Lynkit to transition from a services-based to a product-based company it is today. Her international experience and data-driven approach has ensured that industry best practices are followed. She provides invaluable insights to Lynkit's product design team to ensure products are well-suited for on-the-ground realities and financial planning experience, so businesses see real ROIs on their investments with Lynkit's digital products.

She is also an international expert for the Asian Development Bank and has been consulting various governments in South Asia on their digital transformation projects.

Lynkit has 6 proprietary products spanning different aspects of supply chain management and logistics tech. Lynkit specializes in utilizing deep tech like IoT combined with blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, industrial automation and vision tech.

Lynkit is uniquely positioned in the industry, as it caters to needs through the entirety of the supply chain - from tracking goods inside a warehouse, port, or the truck that moves the goods. Today, Lynkit provides solutions to over 4,500 clients, including courier and logistics companies like Bluedart and Delhivery, marketplaces like Flipkart, manufacturers like Samsung, LG and Aditya Birla group and public sector organisations like Bharat Petroleum and Delhi Police.

Lynkit has been awarded the National Startup Award 2022 (by GOI/ Startup India) and Startup of the Year award in Logistics/ Fulfillment 2022 by Entrepreneur India. Most recently, Lynkit was honored with an Entrepreneurial Excellence award by TiE and Lumis Partners in March 2023.

