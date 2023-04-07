M-Sanvi Real Estate: Renowned real estate firm providing affordable housing in West Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Started with a concept of Ghar Sahi Milega Yahi and incepted in 2017 by Mukesh Kumar (Founder & Mentor), M-Sanvi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned real estate firm based out of West Delhi dealing in affordable housing by providing 100% home loan across all categories i.e., 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4BHK, Independent House and Builder Floors. Their services cater to Delhi and NCR prominently in Uttam Nagar, Dwarka Mor and Gurgaon. Their aim and objective is to provide a home to every urban poor.

Mukesh Kumar was born and brought up in a lower middle-class family in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He is a Commerce Graduate from R.S College Muzaffarpur and has done his MBA from MIMT (Mangalmay Institute of Management & Technology) with specialization in Marketing & Finance. He has a total experience of 14 years across various industries like (Insurance, Pharmaceutical, Real Estate).

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the principal planning authority for Delhi, has introduced an affordable housing policy that aims to provide affordable homes to low-income groups. Under this policy, the DDA has earmarked certain areas for affordable housing projects and has implemented measures such as reducing land cost, providing financial incentives to developers, and simplifying approval processes to encourage the construction of affordable homes.



Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY): The central government's flagship program, PMAY, aims to provide affordable housing to all eligible beneficiaries by 2022. Under PMAY, various schemes have been launched, including the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) and the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component, which provide financial support, including interest subsidies, to eligible beneficiaries to purchase or construct affordable homes. The government also announced increasing PMAY outlay by 66% to Rs. 79,000 crore for FY24 in Union Budget 2023-24.

M-Sanvi Real Estate welcomes and supports PMAY with open arms. It is a good initiative which Narendra Modi and his government have initiated to benefit most of the population across different categories. At M-Sanvi Real Estate, most of their clients take home loans. They all need subsidies under the PMAY Scheme with a maximum limit of approx. 267000/- across different categories like EWS, LIG1-2, and MIG1-2.

