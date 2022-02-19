M3M Foundation's Khushiyon ka Mela brings smile back on underprivileged children's faces in Sec-67 Gurugram.

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the physical and mental well-being of children who had to stay inside homes for a long time. Additionally, closure of schools, limited social interaction and minimal physical activities in parks, or playgrounds have increased boredom and fatigue.

To bring a smile on their faces, rejuvenate their mood and uplift their spirits, M3M Foundation under its flagship iMpower program organized a two-day celebration "Khushiyon ka Mela" at iMpower Resource Centre, Sector 67, Gurugram. Over 150 children of all iMpower clubs and their parents actively participated in fun, recreational activities and games and enjoyed delicious food at food stalls with great joy and enthusiasm. The event was inaugurated by Basant Bansal, Trustee, M3M Foundation, and Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, Dr Aishwarya Mahajan, President, M3M Foundation graced the event with their esteemed presence.

Commenting on this, Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, "Games and playful activities are very essential for a child's healthy growth. Children were staying inside their homes for a very long time and were getting bored. This 2-day celebration is our small effort to bring a smile to their faces and give them an opportunity to spend good time with their friends and parents. Such celebrations not only rejuvenate the mood of the kids but also lead to development of a healthy mind for a healthy future."

The two-day event witnessed children enjoying fun activities and participating in games with much fanfare such as craft/clay pot trainer, gun shooting, ring win game, dart game, soft archery, stone painting, giant wheel, columbus and others. They also took delight in delicious snacks such as gol gappe, bhelpuri, tikki chole, chowmein, litti chokha, kulfi, chai, banta and candy floss. An emcee, magician and a tattoo artist were also present to entertain the children. M3M employees were also present during the event.



"iMpower programme is in continuous efforts to work with our children at construction sites since the Pandemic started and various efforts have been made for their continuous education, better health and food security. Khushiyon ka Mela is an extension of our efforts to bring fun back to these kids life and we are happy that this effort has brought back smiles to the faces of these kids," said Supriya Yadav, Project Manager, Aide-et-Action.

"This type of event provides a positive atmosphere, and the children enjoyed here a lot. Due to the pandemic, they were sitting idle at homes and were getting bored. I want to thank the M3M Foundation for organising "Khushiyon Ka Mela" that brought a smile to the faces of the children," said a parent of iMpower student.

M3M Foundation together with Aide-et-Action, an International Development Organization has successfully been running the iMpower program. Understanding that good training and skill development are important, the organization is also running free skill training courses under this program to economically empower the underprivileged by making them job-ready and support them to find jobs in Gurugram. It is also providing elementary education to 300 girls (age 5-15 years) and after that it is also providing assistance for enrollment in government schools.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards bringing equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development are its key areas. The Foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing self-sustained programmes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

