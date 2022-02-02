M5 Entertainment Talent Agency Onboards Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for Tata Play

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): M5 Entertainment facilitated the deal for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to be a part of the newest Tata Play's campaign across various platforms.

M5 Entertainment is currently a pioneer in the industry dealing with the biggest celebrities and making sure that the brands get what they are looking for in a perfect match whilst catering to the interests of both the celebrities and the brand.

Tata Play - one of India's leading DTH and Pay TV platform with the largest number of subscribers - announced its new identity, and introduced newer avenues for entertainment by adding Netflix and Binge combos to its offerings.

"Working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is a delight. M5 has worked with her before on various brands such as Droolz, WOW and First Cry. Kareena's work ethic is unparalleled and pitching them for Tata Play's campaign was extremely natural because they have the relatability factor that Tata Play was looking for," said Co-founder Sonya V Kapoor.



M5 Entertainment is no stranger to deals such as these and offer a 360-degree celebrity and brand fit services that has been instrumental in identifying and building the right connection between celebrities and brands. Marico, Tata Play, Park Avenue, Sony Music, Reebok, Drools, WOW, Aurelia, Colorbar, Bombay Shaving Company, Firstcry, Sony Liv, OLX, pTron, Biotique are just same of the successful brands they have under their belt for whom they have facilitated the right campaigns.

Adding to the same Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Play said, "M5 Entertainment aligned with Tata Play's vision for this campaign and worked together to bring alive an excellent narrative. We were thrilled to work with Kareena and Saif (Saifeena) as the face of our launch campaign. Their vibrant personality resonates very well with our Tata Play identity."

"The biggest asset for Kareena and Saif is how family oriented they are in real life as well. That is exactly what Tata Play is leading with and for us it is always fulfilling when M5 Entertainment is able to merge the need of the brand so aptly. It is what we strive for, succeeding the brand's interests and those of the talents we work with," said Amrita Mendonza, Co-founder, M5 Entertainment.

M5 Entertainment has extended its reach with mainstream Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and southern superstars such as Samantha and Rakulpreet.

