MAAC concluded its 4.0 edition of 100 Hours -- a Tech-Challenge in 3D Animation Film & Mobile Film Making

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAAC, a premier institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation Gaming & VFX training, organized "100 Hours" -- a Tech-Challenge to make Animated Movies and Mobile Film Making for the students of MAAC, pan India. The theme for the 3D animated movie was 'Cleanliness' and 'Skilling' for Mobile filmmaking. A creative movie-making marathon where students in teams relentlessly work and create 30 seconds of animated short movies and, mobile filmmaking using their IOS/androids uninterruptedly for 100 hours (i.e. approx. 4.2 days without a break).

Students get expert guidance during the filmmaking process and get to work on a production pipeline from start to end which means pre-production, production, and post-production in case of 3D Animation. By participating in this Creative Marathon of 100 Hours, students get to witness a one-of-a-kind experience working towards an output of an animated/mobile-made short film. The mobile film-making category was introduced this year considering the significant consumption of content in the form of reels and short films by the youth.

Youtube Link: www.youtube.com/shorts/8iofKEfowNA

The tech challenge saw high participation, with over 135 teams ( 5 students per team) which is nearly 675 students who collectively created over 6000+ seconds of films in 100 hours. The design of this tech challenge is based on the 360 Degree Skills Advantage principle of MAAC which puts student's skills & talent to test and evaluates their preparedness for jobs in the industry. A student through this challenge gets to experience a real-life work scenario and monitor progress in line with the time given to complete the task while using various relevant software and back-end support extended by the centres. The challenge also gives them a hands-on experience of working in a professional studio-like environment making them highly skilled and workforce ready from day one.

The theme for this Tech-Challenge for the 2 categories was cleanliness and, skilling, which commenced on 23rd March at 12:00 PM and concluded in the Mid-day of 27th March 2023. The themes revolved around 2 areas of concerns that plagues the nation today- unemployment & clean environment circling back to two biggest initiatives in the country i.e. 'Skill India' & Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

Bhavika Chouhan, Senior Vice President & Business Head, MAAC said, "Every year we throw a challenge at our students which has an important social value. This is for them to understand that their work is critical for communicating with the audience, and for them to feel the importance of the profession that they are in. This year we also added Mobile Film Making considering the latest trend in the market."

She further added, "MAAC's '100 hours- movie making marathon' is a closest experience to a hectic project in their future jobs with a challenging deadline. This is what we have ingrained in the curriculum. I would like to congratulate our brilliant students who participated and worked quite literally, day and night, and got to learn from this experience."



Abhyuday Grover, Founder and Director, Resonance Digital, said, "Events such as MAAC 100 Hours, are one of the best competitions to put student's skills, readiness and creativity to test. We hire students who have been through this grind as it exemplifies their resilience and it's simply fantastic to see them at work, working day and night to make their project a success. These artists and budding filmmakers are definitely going to be great at their jobs as they clearly are learning from the best."

The winners will be awarded with a cash prize, memento, and a Certification of Merit. Apart from these, every student participant got a certificate of participation. With the best-in class curriculum and 360-degree skills advantage like technical skills, industry readiness, creativity, teamwork, working under deadlines, resilience, and personality development, MAAC is regularly training students in various aspects of the Media & Entertainment Industry viz 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Multimedia & Broadcast. MAAC believes that initiatives & platforms such as "100 hours" plays a far crucial role in not just skilling the youth but also preparing them for a successful career in the Media & Entertainment Industry.

For more details - log on to 100hrs.maacindia.com.

MAAC is India's premier training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001 and a major brand of Aptech Ltd, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centres in India and abroad with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Multimedia, Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.



MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala and Cosmos Maya amongst others.

For further information please visit - www.maacindia.com/Default.aspx.

