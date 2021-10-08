'Made in India' sustainable feminine hygiene brand The Woman's Company raises USD 1.4 Million in Pre-series A round

New Delhi (India), October 8 (ANI/PNN): A new and exciting D2C sustainable hygiene brand, The Woman's Company, has raised USD 1.4 million in a Pre-series A round led by Pradip Burman, Chairman of Mobius Foundation and senior member of the Dabur family.

The round was also participated in by Anuradha Gupta - Angel investor and an influential HNI, and a few other prominent global HNI's who are based in the US. The latter, along with Donna George (USA) and Surya Bhatia, will also soon be joining as board members at The Woman's Company. DPNC Advisors, the transaction advisory arm of Dewan P N Chopra & Co., was the exclusive financial advisor to The Woman's Company in the transaction.

The Woman's Company was launched in March, 2020 by Founder & CEO Anika Parashar and Co-Founder & COO Roopam Gupta with the goal of addressing serious gaps in the feminine hygiene industry in India, which was estimated at INR 33 billion in 2020 and is expected to double by 2025. With one woman contributing an average of 125kg of plastic waste over her menstruating years, this industry has seen a huge shift in consumer mindset towards sustainable living. In line with the shift in demand, the brand has innovated products that are fully biodegradable, eco-friendly and dioxin-free.

Since its inception, the D2C brand has seen 40% growth month-on-month, which is largely driven by its e-commerce website contributing to the majority of its overall sales. The brand has also established a strong presence on leading e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Nykaa and Zivame.

The Woman's Company plans to deploy capital to deepen penetration into Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India and also position its 'Made in India' products in North America under the D2C model supported by an on-ground team. The brand's vision is to be the leading player in the women's hygiene industry with an omnichannel presence and an outreach of over 100 million women across the globe over the next five years.

Sharing her thoughts on the funding, Anika Parashar, Founder & CEO of The Woman's Company, commented, "This new infusion of funds will be used to build a safe community for women to engage, access information and sustainable essential products catering to their health, whilst preserving the environment. In addition to increasing our Indian market share, we will be establishing a significant presence in the US where our vision is to create impact across every household with our quality eco-friendly products as well as our healthcare platform."



"The Woman's Company is a wonderful initiative, started by Women entrepreneurs to produce Indian made biodegradable hygiene products for the health and wellness of females which are easily available and affordable. I am happy to support The Woman's Company and to help make it a success." said Pradip Burman, Chairman - Mobius Foundation.

Angel investor Anuradha Gupta, added, "I am delighted to be associated with The Woman's Company, an inspiring organization that puts women firmly at the center of its ethos while remaining mindful of the environment. I look forward to seeing what comes next for The Woman's Company and am excited to be a part of the ongoing journey."

Founded in 2020 by healthcare and retail veterans Anika Parashar and Roopam Gupta, The Woman's Company was driven out of the evident need in the market for quality, eco-conscious products and dissemination of health-related information for women.

Founder & CEO, Parashar has received several accolades for her work over the years, including the Pride of India Award 2017. She has worked with organizations as Mahindra & Mahindra, been the COO of Fortis La Femme and also founded Mamma Mia, a healthcare platform for expecting and new mothers. Co-founder & COO Gupta have over a decade of experience in brand management experience having worked in Marks and Spencer, Bata India and Fortis La Femme. Since its inception, the duo has driven the brand to become a healthcare platform to address gaps in the women's health and wellness industry.

The Woman's Company offers an array of fully biodegradable products ranging from sanitary napkins, panty liners, 100% organic cotton cardboard applicator tampons, stand & pee urination devices, medical-grade silicone cups, all-natural hot packs and bamboo razors.

For more information, please visit - https://www.thewomanscompany.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

