Madhur Bhandarkar's Marathi film Circuitt premiere last night; Raj Babbar, Darshan Kumar, Rashmi Desai & many others graced it

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): 'Circuitt' is an upcoming Marathi film directed by Aakash Pendharkar and produced by Madhur Bhandarkar, Prabhakar Parab, Paragg Mehta and Ameet Dogra. Releasing on April 7, 2023, the movie stars Hruta Durgula, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Ramesh Pardeshi in the lead roles.

The film's title 'Circuitt' refers to the circuit of life, which is full of ups and downs, twists and turns, and unexpected events. The film revolves around the life of a young couple, played by Hruta Durgula and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who face various challenges and obstacles in their journey of love and life. Ramesh Pardeshi plays a pivotal role in the movie, and his character adds a different dimension to the story.

GM Modular, one of the leading electrical solutions providers in India, has partnered with the film as the brand partner. The company has been associated with several successful films in the past like Tadap and Uunchai. To celebrate the association, GM organised a special screening on 6th April at PVR, Juhu. More than 400 people were present at the special screening. Actors of the film Circuitt, Hruta Durgula and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, producer Madhur Bhandarkar & PArag mehta were amongst the other stars who graced the occasion. The event was hosted by well known RJ Divya Solgama.



Overall, 'Circuitt' is an exciting project that promises to deliver a compelling story with exceptional performances. This arc of the story resonates with GM Modular as GM is known for its performance which has continuously grown over the years and it is one of the leading brands in the electrical world. GM has always set a new benchmark with innovative products and has made its way into millions of homes around the globe.

Jayanth Jain, CEO and MD, GM Modular said, "We are thrilled to partner with 'Circuitt'--the most enticing, action-packed Marathi movie of the year, which has created a buzz with its extremely talented stars in the lead role. This association gives us an opportunity to reach out to the regional audience. We wish the team of 'Circuitt' all the very best for its release and are excited to be a part of this going-to-be blockbuster movie. I am confident that this movie is going to be a huge hit and be loved by all."

DR Anttim Maheshvwari of Prabha group the leading & Trusted outdoor media also associated with the film, has done mass campaigns all over Maharashtra.

The renowned producer of this film Madhur Bhandarkar said, "We are happy and honoured to have partnered with a prestigious brand like GM. I believe our movie is an outstanding piece of art and thus, this association with a brand like GM, which thrives to produce attractive and innovative products is quite appropriate,".

