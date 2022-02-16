Madhya Pradesh Government recognizes Makemyhouse.com as a unique architectural services startup

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): In a program organized under the Sansad Sewa Sankalp Initiative, Hon'ble Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh, awarded as many as 25 startups of state working on innovative ideas.

These startups were selected by a committee of experts after scrutiny of around 600 applications.

Till now, the city of Indore has earned a distinguished position in cleanliness, and the way entrepreneurs of Indore are putting efforts into the field of startups, the city is soon expected to soon become a hub of it. One such startup is Makemyhouse.com - an online architectural services startup founded by two young entrepreneurs Husain & Mustafa Johar. The startup has been recognized by the Madhya Pradesh Government as a unique architectural services startup.

Makemyhouse.com was initiated to provide Architectural and interior designs through a digital platform and bring Architects & allied professionals, and project owners who want to build or renovate their property on a common platform.

The platform has a large collection of house plans and elevations to choose from, which are entirely free to browse for the next home-building idea. Once a user/consumer likes an idea, it is easy to convert it into a complete set of drawings by adding that plan to your list. The User can directly use these designs to build or redecorate their house without hiring an architect. The app can also be used to create a customized house plan at a fraction of the cost suitable for the consumers.



Husain Johar, Co-Founder, Makemyhouse.com said that "This is a surreal moment for Makemyhouse.com to be recognized by the Madhya Pradesh Government in the top 25 startups. We are extremely thankful for the support and contribution of every person who has helped Makeyhouse.com in achieving new zeniths. We also want to express our gratitude towards the government of Madhya Pradesh and other stakeholders who recognized and acknowledged the vision of Makemyhouse.com to accelerate the transition of the world to a post-digital architecture era."

Makemyhouse.com was established by Husain Johar and Mustafa Johar in 2016, headquartered in Indore. With interests in architecture, design, and real estate, the founders reckon digital architectural and designing platforms to be the future of the entire Architecture industry.

Reflecting on their journey, Husain Johar, Co-Founder, Makemyhouse.com. said 'Our passion for designing coupled with the existing gaps in the industry and a large addressable market, inspired us to start Makemyhouse.com. With over 11 million new homes expected to be built by 2025 and around 13 million houses are not serviceable and need to be restored. India is going to be the third-largest construction market by 2025, and The real estate sector is expected to touch $1 trillion and is going to be the third-largest employer after agriculture and manufacturing and a rapidly growing interior market, the opportunity for industry professionals, including architects, interior designers, and civil contractors, is enormous. With Makemyhouse.com and its online-only approach, we are helping these professionals generate income irrespective of geography. Project owners, on the other hand, can build/renovate their homes or offices efficiently and cost-effectively. With over 14,000 projects completed and a loyal customer base of 14,000 customers, we have generated a revenue of Rs. 10 Crore, and we hope to emerge as the leading player in the online architectural services segment in 2 years."

The firm has completed more than 3000 interior designing projects, with close to 50 projects every month. Makemyhouse.com also focuses on architectural designing of individual houses constructed from the ground up and has seen over 500 customers on average every month. Overall, the firm has worked with over 12,000 customers to date.

