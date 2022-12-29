Madhya Pradesh's bakery and eatery Bake-N-Shake to expand in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi soon

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/ATK): Bake-N-Shake, a premium bakery and coffee pub in Madhya Pradesh has become one of the most loved food eateries in the country. With its outlets present only in MP, the bakery had limited reach only in the state. However, your favourite bakery will expand its reach by giving franchise opportunities in other parts of the country.

It has been in discussion for a long time, but things took time to get materialized. Bake-N-Shake has been in the food industry for almost two decades. Founded in 2004, the bakery has outlets in Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal. Bake-N-Shake serves a myriad of theme cakes, personalised and customized patisseries to fulfil the demand of their customers.

During this Christmas season, the bakery has some of the most delectable flavoured cakes to offer its patrons. Right from the specialised festive cakes to sweet treat combos, Bake-N-Shake had a fantastic year. Some of its bestsellers include jar cakes, cupcakes, fruit cakes, cream rolls, macaroons, pastries and cookies.



Along with its delicious confectionary items, Bake-N-Shake offers top-notch dishes like pasta, burgers, rolls, wraps, momos, garlic bread, pizzas and smoothies. Looking at a higher demand for products, Bake-N-Shake has decided to expand its outlets and offer franchise opportunities in other Indian states.

The men behind Bake-N-Shake are Vinod Talreja, Goldy Talreja, Sanjay Talreja and Bharat Talreja. Their expertise in the food and beverage industry is unparalleled, which has seen Bake-N-Shake reach newer heights. Over the years, the bakery and coffee pub has revamped its menu by bringing new dishes for customers.

Speaking about expanding Bake-N-Shake, Goldy said, "We are glad about the response we have received from our customers across different outlets in Madhya Pradesh. Currently, we have five outlets in the state. We are looking forward to starting a cloud kitchen in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore respectively."

In addition, he stated, "Our primary goal is to fulfil the needs of the customers and make Bake-N-Shake a prominent food joint in India." Well, with this news, foodies are in for a treat. To know more about the bakery, check the Instagram page '@bakenshake.in' or visit www.bakenshake.in.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

