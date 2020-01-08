Magic Bus among the top 5 nonprofits in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India] Jan 08 (ANI/Digpu): Magic Bus's constant endeavours to operate at its best and channel its energy and talent towards developing an effective high-impact programme, is showing results.

The organisation has made a difference to the lives of over one million children and young people, particularly, in the field of skill development and education for young girls and boys.

In acknowledgement of these efforts, Magic Bus has been recognised as one of the top five nonprofits in India for Education and Skill Development of Orphaned and Vulnerable Children as per CSR Journal.

"Human and social development is ongoing and continuous, and Magic Bus has always envisioned a plan that would be most effective with strong internal systems, applying professional standards and codes of conduct to its workforce. I am elated that our strengths are able to mobilise the potential of the children and young people we work with. We are very happy that the impact and work we do is being recognised and getting acclaimed in India", said Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO - Magic Bus.

Having recognised the importance of education and skill development among the underprivileged children and young people, Magic Bus pioneered some innovative ways to necessitate and enable children to complete secondary education; delay their age of marriage; and impart skills to the young people to procure jobs, thereby helping them move out of the vicious cycle of poverty.

The organisation equips children and young people in the age group of 12 to 18, with the requisite skills and knowledge they need, to help them move out of poverty.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

