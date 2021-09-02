Magic Bus is one of India's best employers among Nation-Builders 2021 recognised by The Great Place To Work Institute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/PNN): Magic Bus India Foundation has been recognised as one of India's Best Employers among Nation-Builders 2021 by the Great Place to Work Institute. The recognition is based on the most extensive study on workplace culture, both in India and worldwide.

With the Covid-19 Pandemic taking a toll on the Indian economy, the responsibility of kick-starting and re-building the economy largely rests with the organised industry. The lion's share of that responsibility is borne by those organisations that fall into 'Nation Builders'. It calls for honouring and recognising such organisations. Great Place to Work identifies Best Workplaces predominantly based on employee feedback and quality of people practices in an organisation.

The Best Employers Among Nation-Builders need to fulfil some of the additional criteria, viz, large scale employment generators, contributors to the overall infrastructure building of the Nation, substantial outlay of funds for Corporate Social Responsibility, significant impact to the community, delivering an essential service at scale, making a Social Impact in few of the Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations. Accomplishing nearly all the criteria necessary for bagging the coveted award, Magic Bus India Foundation earned this recognition for being one of India's Best Employers Among Nation-Builders 2021 by creating a Great Place to Work for all.



Magic Bus, as an employer, generates both large-scale direct and indirect employment and contributes towards developing a significant social impact, either through the work they do or by virtue of their corporate social responsibility initiatives. The organisation enables a large youth population to be placed in sustainable livelihood opportunities. The young people become financially independent who can support their families. Magic Bus also creates aspiring Entrepreneurs who can create their nano/micro enterprises catering to the local economy and become employers themselves. The Magic Bus programme is strongly aligned to four of the UN Global Goals. Employees who Great Place randomly selected to Work Institute to give anonymous feedback reinforced that they trust the organisation's management, take pride in their job and enjoy great camaraderie with their colleagues.

Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO - Magic Bus (magicbus.org), says he is delighted to receive this recognition as one of India's Best Employers among Nation-Builders 2021 by the Great Place to Work Institute, "This accolade exemplifies the impact we have been able to create over more than 20 years, which is driven by an extremely talented, passionate and motivated team who focus on fulfilling our mission of enabling young people in India become employable, economically self-reliant individuals who can help themselves and their families out of poverty, while we are on our journey to transform & upskill many more lives."

One of the Top 5 NGOs in India*, Magic Bus has transformed the lives of over one million children and young people living in poverty. Through its pan-national presence, it delivers sessions to 4,00,000 children across 23 states and 83 districts. Through its livelihood programme, more than 1 lakh young men and women have been impacted so far.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

