Magik Mat Team celebrates this children's day with visit to Elizabeth Integrated Development Charitable Trust

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI/SRV): The team of Magik Mat visited the Elizabeth Integrated Development Charitable Trust, Bengaluru, and spent a day there actively interacting with the kids through engaging activities such as Quizzes, Dance, Music, Poetry, and many more to share and enjoy some happy moments filled with fun and food. Taking a forward step towards a child's holistic development, encouraging kids towards an innovative learning approach, helping them boost their confidence, and creating amusement in them to learn, they provided their product as a gesture towards a vital act of CSR and carried out activities as part of the Children's Day to nurture curiosity, creativity, and collaboration at an early age.

In today's competitive digital world, children should be equipped with the best developmental resources possible in order to grow considerably. Education is the most demanding necessity of the current generation, and it has become more than essential to focus on children's education and growth appropriately, as it is equally important to put work into it from the start. In today's preschools, there is a need for new, innovative & revolutionary methods to build a strong foundation in children for their future education.

They have conducted an online contest called "Little Big Minds" with their Edutech product Magik Mat, they are aiming to boost the use of imagination to create (creativity), the natural desire to know more, ask questions (curiosity), and the importance of doing things together and teamwork (collaboration).

An innovative learning technique helps youngsters to engage with their surroundings, boost their creativity and power of imagination, explore their intrinsic potential, and enables to acquire most elements of holistic learning such as patience, leadership, and strategy.



Every kid has a distinct imagination and has the right to learn. As children enter the realm of interactive learning, it is critical to support and encourage their learning through play. And the Magik Mat team has always believed that children should be provided with the greatest and most innovative learning tools for them to thrive and progress tremendously. Magik Mat, an innovative Edutech product from Federal Soft Systems, is designed to have a good influence on children's learning passion. Through creative learning, it hopes to stimulate children's interest.

Federal Soft Systems believes that young children's education should be based on their imagination, creativity, and excitement, as well as instilling a strong desire and eagerness to learn new and innovative things that will boost their confidence and highlight their genuine interest in the concepts. And Magik Mat is all about empowering children to learn through play and innovative approaches.

Magik Mat is a unified collection of meticulously created awesome animated Edu games with easy and kid-friendly controls and holds enthusiasm for child development. It is a multi-purpose device designed for kids that fulfills the most important learning functions, such as encouraging them to 'experience' learning via mind and body, enabling them to remember and recall what they have learned through an innovative learning technique. The unique Edutech product plays a key part in immersive learning and holistic development for children, boosting their confidence, developing mind-body coordination, combating boredom, allowing them to study while playing, and encouraging them to progress dramatically. The Edutech product is all about teaching children through fun and innovative techniques.

Amidst the flood of evolution and innovation in the learning space, Magik Mat has emerged as a clear success and a robust disruptive Edutech product in redefining the education horizon. The primary purpose and inspiration behind the development of Magik Mat is to reform the preschool education system, usher in a new age of learning for next-gen kids, and ensure that the kids' holistic development is carried out smoothly and without any hindrance.

This story has been provided by SRV ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

