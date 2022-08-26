Magnum receives USFDA 510k clearance for its surgical masks

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/SRV): Magnum, one of the largest mask manufacturers from Mumbai, which has been in this industry for the last 29 years has recently received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510 (k) clearance, which is an approval by the United States government that the products are safe and effective, for surgical masks & also NIOSH Approval on surgical N95 mask, which is the first company in India to achieve it.

The Covid 19 outbreak was a time of chaos and distress when we got to see a shortage of N95 masks for a brief period of time and during that time many faux brands emerged who took advantage of the unawareness about mask quality and began selling cheap quality masks which did nothing to protect covid warriors from the harmful virus, however, even in those times of shortage and high demand, Magnum never compromised its quality and manufactured the best quality masks and supplied millions of quality N95 and Surgical masks to all Major Indian hospitals and Health Ministry of India.

Magnum with its leadership skill is about to venture into the huge untapped market of USA, Latin America, and Central America with its newfound 510 (k) clearance and Setting the Path for other Indian Masks manufacturers for years to come. This will put an end to Chinese Domination in the mask industry, helping small Indian mask manufacturers along the way.



