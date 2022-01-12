Mahaa News organises Mahaa Organic Awards to felicitate farmers who practise organic farming

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/SRV): Mahaa News, one of the most popular regional news channels based in Telangana, has captured the spotlight by organising the grand Mahaa Organic Awards. The award ceremony is a new initiative by Mahaa News, which felicitated a number of dedicated and hardworking farmers who practice organic farming.

One of the biggest highlights of the award ceremony was the participation of honourable Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, who himself offered to deliver all kinds of necessary assistance and support to the growth of organic farming in the state. He also congratulated all the farmers present in the award ceremony, admiring their efforts and perseverance in practising organic farming.



Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and Dr Venkateswara Rao Yadlapalli, an agriculturalist from Andhra Pradesh, who was conferred the Padma Shri award by the President of India for his contributions towards organic farming, were also present at the ceremony pledging their support.

Practising purely organic farming successfully in a highly competitive world that is pursuing inorganic farming is challenging. However, compared to conventional agriculture, organic farming uses fewer pesticides and the produce is low in nitrates and high on antioxidants; which makes organic food healthier and tastier. That is why the demand for organic farming and organic produce is rising; thereby, encouraging farmers to engage in it.



The brain behind the award ceremony, Marella Vamshi Krishna, the Managing Director of Mahaa News and a social activist, is himself an admirer of organic farming methods. Hailing from the district of Prakasam, Vamshi Krishna is a journalism graduate who has worked with Andhra Jyoti, under different job heads, right from a reporter to an input editor. He later joined Mahaa News as the captain of the ship. His talk show, Super Prime Time with Vamshi on Mahaa News, to date ranks as the second most viewed show in Telugu Media.

Sharing his thoughts on the award ceremony he said, "Farmers are growing food and providing it to the people of the country. We are organising the Mahaa News Organic Awards to help and honour them".

The award ceremony was held at Hotel Daspalla, Hyderabad. Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy honoured the winners by presenting them with the awards. He also quoted that he is leading a war against the international fertiliser mafia, which is gradually destroying the organic farming practices. He also asked the farmers to cultivate the crops with harmless fertilisers and use adequate amounts.

To watch visit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9R8rYYJL8Sk&t=8s

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

