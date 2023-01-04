Mahamaya Steel Industries posted highest-ever December sales growth of 36.22 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI/PNN): Mahamaya Steel Industries Limited (MAHASTEEL | 513554 | INE451L01014), a heavy steel structure pioneer, reported a 36.22 per cent increase in December 2022 sales to 12149.880 MT from 8919.490 MT in November 2022. Following the announcement of December sales figures.

Mahamaya Steel Industries, founded on May 23, 1988, is a public limited company registered under the Companies Act of 1956. In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the company operates a heavy steel structural mill, a steel melting shop, and a gas plant. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified, and it manufactures heavy and light steel structures for the construction, automobile, railway, and power industries, such as strips, joists, beams, channels, girders, and railway sleeper bars, flats in various ranges.

The company's product is used in infrastructure projects such as railways, power plants, dams, and bridges. The structural Steel Unit has an installed capacity of 2,05,500 MTPA, Steel Melting Shop has an installed capacity of 2,00,000 TPA, and Oxygen Gas Plant has an installed capacity of 9,00,000 Cubic Meters. The company sells excess oxygen gas output to third parties, generating additional revenue.



Ramanand Agrawal and his family members are the company's promoters. The Agrawal family is a well-known Raipur industrialist family.

The company is a pioneer in the manufacture of 600 MM joists, girders, and channels. Reliance Industries, Petro Refineries, Metro Railway, Indian Railways, State-owned Electricity Boards, Power Plants, Ports, and Airports are among the customers.

Rajesh Agrawal, the managing director of Mahamaya Steel, has over three decades of experience in the steel industry. Agarwal believes in innovation, and he is responsible for many new developments in the structural manufacturing fields.

Source: BSE Website https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/mahamaya-steel-industries-ltd/mahasteel/513554/

