Maharani by Rungtas becomes a silver destination with 10000+ happy customers

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): Maharani by Rungtas, one of the foremost silver houses in Gujarat, has reached the benchmark of more than 10000 satisfied customers across India, including 100+ corporate houses. The brand believes in exemplary customer service and delivering the purest and the most artistic products to the customer. Riding on its superior business ethics, Maharani has solidified its foothold in the gifting space, especially corporate gifting as well as Return gifts for any occasion. In fact, it is the largest Showroom of Gujarat, providing the most innovative silver products with a sense of luxury n needs in all budgets.

Maharani by Rungtas, a Gujarat-based house of pure silver, was founded by Shyam Rungta to address the absence of a creative silver products brand in the region. The brand deals with a wide range of silver products with ethnic and antique designs, including furniture, home decor, puja articles, silver coins, and others. However, Maharani by Rungtas specializes in corporate gifting, thanks to its top-end products. Companies and marketers have long been utilizing the power of gifting to secure better relationships with potential and existing clients. Maharani assists corporate houses in achieving that goal with its corporate gifting items.





Talking about the business, Founder Shyam Rungta shared, "Be it clients, prospects, or employees, the effectiveness of corporate gift-giving strongly correlates to its psychological impact on the recipient. As a result, modern organizations put a special emphasis on their corporate gifting strategies. However, the absence of a corporate gifting brand was widely felt in the Gujarat region for a long time. Maharani was born out of the need for an artistic and luxury corporate gifting brand. We are also a silver house that offers a wide range of silver products. Moreover, we are dedicated to emerging as a brand that resonates with quality, transparency, value, and skill."

Maharani utilizes the finest raw material and its excellence in craftsmanship to provide the customers with consistent quality. At Maharani, every product in the collections has been designed to meet the desired needs based on the occasion by experienced and dedicated craftsmen.

Moreover, the brand believes in constant innovation to meet the customers' ever-changing needs.

Maharani is a team of dedicated and qualified individuals who pay special attention to customer feedback to cater to the appropriate needs of the customers. It has the master dealership across South Gujarat and also serves its pan-India customers. The brand is now looking at opening multiple stores across the country to tap into a broader customer base and fuel its growth.

