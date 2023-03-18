Maharashtra Chi Hasya Jatra fame Shivali Parab and Vishal Rathod Both are ready to win the hearts of the audience from Upcoming Music Video music "Mad Kelay Tu"..!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI/PNN): Vishal Rathod's new Core Marathi album song "Mad Kelay Tu" has been released like a breeze on social media. The boy from Tandya is rocking this new song with the famous Marathi Comedian Shivali Parab, which is interesting to watch.

Vishal's passion for art from Khandesh is depicted on the screen in this song. Along with Vishal Rathod, Maharashtra chi Hasya Jatra show fame Shivali Parab is featured in the Music Video "Mad Kelay Tu," which has been released on V.R. Music YouTube channel, defines love and enthrals the youth. This album is ready to miss the beat of the song lovers. Ever since the teaser of this song was released on March 12, the song has been discussed, but now this discussion has come to an end, and this song is setting the trend. The audience has literally lifted this song on their heads.

This romantic number was composed by Sagar Janardhan. So the lyrics of this song have been penned by Sagar Janardhan and Rohan Sakhre. Harshvardhan Vavre and Larisa Almedia have sung this romantic song in their melodious voice. Vishal Rathod and Shivali Parab's lovable chemistry is interesting to see in this song.



Vishal has also given great works in Marathi cinema before. He has worked tirelessly for more than 10 superhits Marathi and Banjara albums. Vishal is a native of Vadgaon Ambe Pachora taluka, and the journey he started with a lot of hard work is still continuing with the same strength. With this song, the dream of a farmer's son about the film industry seems to be fulfilled in a new. Along with producing and acting, he is a businessman. A graduate MBA in finance, Vishal has always been passionate about the film industry and dance.

There is no doubt that Vishal will always be a role model for youngsters who want to do something remarkable in the film industry. There is no doubt that this new romantic song by Vishal and Shivali is ruling the hearts of the youth.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

