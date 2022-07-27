footer close header add
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@mieknathshinde
Maharashtra CM meets industrialist Ratan Tata at his Mumbai residence

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 15:49 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.
This is apparently Shinde's courtesy meeting with the business tycoon after his swearing-in as the CM last month.

After the meeting, Shinde said that Ratan Tata congratulated him and wished him all the best for his career as chief minister.
"Ratan Tata heartily congratulated me on being elected as Chief Minister and wished me the best for my career as Chief Minister," Shinde tweeted in Marathi.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Shinde at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai on June 30. (ANI)

