Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar organised by MahaSeWa and Red Ant, Powered by TRIPONN and SAVANI in association with Pravasi Sandesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): MahaSeWA -Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association and Red Ant streamed the prestigious and esteemed award ceremony on January 29 at Hyatt Centric, Juhu in Mumbai.

Brands, Companies, Entrepreneurs, and Individuals were awarded for their exceptional and remarkable achievements and highlighted their support towards the state and the country as a whole.

Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar 2023 is a reputed felicitation program that recognizes outstanding nominees for their accomplishments despite challenging circumstances in their respective industries and has made the country and the state proud.

Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar 2023 was graced by Mumbai Sabarban Guardian Minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai City Guardian Minister, Deepak Kesarkar - who were the Afternoon Chief Guests. Additionally, the special guest was Ex Minister Kripashankar Singh, Ex. Deputy Mayor Arun Dev, BJP leader Prakash Darekar, BJP professional Cell President CA Shailesh Ghedia, BJP Maharashtra Secretary Adv. Akhilesh Choubey and Atirek Sharma, State Vice President, MNS, Mumbai, Maharashtra (Mathadi).

In line with that, the esteemed honours were bestowed on -

- Nrupathy Shivajirao Manay, CEO of TripOnn Premium Coffee,

- Ram M Savani from Savani Heritage Conservation Pvt Ltd,

- Manish Mishra of Advent Engineers,

- Sumit Das from Dilkap International School,

- Dr Pruthvi Chandrashekhar Vaity of HealRx,

- Mustafa Yusufali Gom of Care Takers Exterior & Interior Pvt Ltd,

- Rupesh Sudam Jadhav of MD Tathasthu Enterprises,

- Atirek Sharma of Atirek Enterprise,

- Bhagwat Shriram Sonone from Fire Officer (HOD),

- Vandana Bhardwaj from My Helping Hands for Children & Animal,

- Majid Sajid Paithankar of The Zariya International Organisation,

- Poonam Oberoi of Dhadak Kamgar Union Mahasang,

- Anuj Kumar of Gunnebo India Pvt Ltd,

- Shankar Namdev Nevase of Sadguru Udyog Samuh - Karjat,

- Lalit Prakash Banswal of PrecisionPlus HealthCare Pvt Ltd,

- Sampada Prashant Hiray of Madhuraa Print Solutions,

- Raj Harpal Narang of Mother Media Corporation,

- Udhav Yashwant Shinde from Snehabandh Social Foundation,

- Vikas Prakash Gholap of M/s. The Versatile Group Enterprise,

- Parivesh Ramsunder Shukla of Bio-Magnetic Energy Pvt Ltd,

- Shailendra Mahesh Pandey of Safecure Services Pvt Ltd,

- Rakesh Vasant Salve of Raft Motors Pvt Ltd,

- Rajnikant Gopinath Dolkar of Rudra Foundation,

- Vidya Sushil Wable,

- Rohan Jitendra Sharma of Rajasvi Enterprises,

- Shashikant Prakash More,

- Arrati M Laddha of Ved Shakkti,

- Priyesh Ashvinkumar Jobanputra of Allwyn Education Group,

- Dipak Rajendra Salunkhe from Mansvi Enterprises,

- Prasanna Arun Bhise of Damayanti Roadlines,

- Dr Pradip Ashokrao Khairnar of Shree Saibaba Hospital,

- Vijay Babasaheb of Morale Viscron Projects and Engineer Pvt Ltd,

- Dr Vishnu Mahadev Mane of Aim Power Achievers,

- Hanumant Shrimant Gondawale of The Money Academy,

- Vijay Ramesh Kukreja from Arogya Yoga and Naturopathy institute,

- Vishal Ganar of NGO- Bhumika Foundation,

- Madhav Shailendra Medhekar of Madhav Medhekar and Company,

- Hariprakash L Mishra of LK Projects Pvt Ltd,

- Kumar Joshi of Kumar Joshi's Astro World,

- Sanjay Bhanudas Wayal of IshVed Biotech Pvt Ltd,

- Mukesh Gupta of AR Mech Pvt Ltd,

- Sushil Kumar V Dubey of Rashi Jyotish,

- Onkar Balchandra of Gauridhar Mahasetu Solutions LLP,

- Ketaki Sharad Rane of Konkan Fusion,

- Snehalata Girish Borkar of Phoenix Iron Lady,

- Ashok Bhagwandas Nawal of Bizsolindia Services Pvt Ltd,

- Kaustubh Arun Sonalkar of Kontact Global,

- Jayanand Mahadev Nalavade of Shree Samarth Hypnoclinic Ashta & Mind Mantra Hub Sangli,

- Kaushik Devendra Ambani & Priyanka Kaushik Ambani of Escholar Studies Pvt. Ltd.,

- Ashok Omji Purohit from Real Estate,

- Sachin Chandrakant Salunkhe of Blackhat Sysdicus Pvt Ltd,

- Nilima Roy Chowdhury & Kallol Konar of Nirvana Nilima Wellness,

- Deepak Joshi of Global Education Academy,

- Kunda Sanjay Bhise of Unnati Social Foundation,

- Babasaheb Prabhakar Moralkar of Sanskruti Global school & Junior College,

- Nishith KL Bhandarkar Wizcraft Entertainment Agency Pvt. Ltd. & RSS-VishwaSamvad Kendra (Trust),

- Vivek Dattatraya Dixit of Divine Unicorn Technologies Pvt Ltd,

- Dr Santosh Kamerkar Of Mission Kamyabi Training and Consultancy Services,

- Shekhar Jeetmal Asawa of S J Asawa and Associates,

- Mangesh Manohar Deshmukh,

- Siddharth Anil Lodha of Hitech Air Products,

- Jyoti Parag Bawdekar of Uudaan Montessori Preschool,

- Vivek Sampatrao Ranaware of One Star Education System,

- Kiran Pandharinath Dalvi of Shri Ganesh Motor Driving School,

- Uday Mahadeo Talwalkar,

- Rajeev Kumar of Excel Entertainment Private Limited,

- Sudhir Prabhakar Gore,

- Anusik A Pagare of Vmas Asia Network Pvt Ltd,

- Vishal Subhash Sawant of Vishal Sawant School of Modelling,

- Vishram Tryambak Malakolikar of Shreeram Ayurvedic.

After a grand afternoon ceremony, the evening was no less star-studded. Esteemed Evening Chief Guests were - Sr Leader & Ex.MLC Ghanshyam Dube, MLA Shankar Virkar, BJP Corporator Sudha Shambhunath Singh, BJP Corporator Akash Raj Purohit, Dr Pramod Pandey President Hindi Academy, Dr Sanjay Pandey Maharashtra President BJP, Uttar Bhartiya Mitch's, Pravin Rai MNS leader and film actress Isha Koppikar.

Simultaneously, the other awardees honoured were -

- Dr Kuiljeit Uppaal, the World's First Image Scientist and Impact Strategist & CEO of KREA, FCA

- Sheetal Sethi of Trendy Talks Enterprises Pvt Ltd,

- Hridh Pratik Naik,

- Ashok Gautam Khosla of Sant Baba Moni Saheb Vriddh Anand Ashram,

- Dr Tanpreet Kaur Mehta of MAEERS Physiotheraphy College,

- Dr Vijay Fulchand Bangar of Madhavbaug Clinic,

- Piyali Sikder & Advisor Raja Sikder from All India Institute of Integrated Technical Studies (AIIITS),

- Anil Raj of Cybervault Securities Solutions Pvt Ltd,

- Suhas Ramesh Labde of Syntrans F2F Logistics Pvt Ltd,



- Dr Sreystha Beppari,

- Dhiraaj Badkar of Inspire Academy, Nidarshana Gowani,

- Dr Rajkumar Nikalje of Punawale Multi-Speciality Hospital,

- Adv Rekha Choudhary from Xpress Legal,

- Harshal Ratna Thorat and Mamta Nitturkar from The-Connections,

- Rajendra Kashinath deshmukh (Alam),

- Dr Nitin Jain and Dr Pradeep Kumari from Asia Institute of Hair Transplant Pvt Ltd,

- Dr Mahesh Thakur from Karve Institute of Social Services,

- Dr Laxman Revansidha Malkunje of Deccan Multispeciality Hardikar Hospital,

- Dr Sadashiv Gadekar from Healthy Minds Psychiatry Clinic,

- Dr Amit Sadashiv Dhakoji of Manipal Hospital,

- Akshay Murlidhar Karande of HulkAkshay PowerHouse,

- Manshi Jatin Viramgama of Wisdom Tree,

- Karan Vasant Gaikwad of K-Unit Dance School,

- Santosh Waychal of Grand VNS Properties Pvt.Ltd,

- Dr Arvind Pandit Kharat Council of Paramedical Council of Maharashtra,

- Santosj Laxman Pachpute,

- Dr Adhikrao Govind Yewale,

- Atul Anil More of Atul Tutorials Pvt Ltd,

- Dr Anil Santu Kale of Anand Medical Foundation,

- Mahesh Shendge of Megha Traders,

- Sunil Parasharam Khandave of Yashashree Organic Farmers Producer Company,

- Manju Gautam of Mahakal Motion Pictures,

- Ajinkyatej Prakash Bhalerao of PrabhaRatna Publishing House,

- Dr Chinu Kwatra of Khushiyaan Foundation,

- Bablu Maity of Vishwakarma Plastic,

- Sumeet Sanjay Katariya of Accucia Software Pvt Ltd,

- Dr Priyanka Shivaji Rao Kawale of Shivsai 360Aesthetics clinic,

- Dr Sneha Bhoirnfrom Ayush Hospital,

- Utpal Khot, Animal Activist,

- Uday Kesrinath Mhatre of Mahesh Enterprises,

- Dr Umakant Dhawale of Dr Dhawale's Face and Dental clinic,

- Gaurav Pramod Bhatkar of The Ultimate Design,

- Kiran Bhusare who is the Director of RegenHealth Life Sciences Pvt Ltd,

- Dr Shambhu Nath Divya of Jeevandata Health Clinic,

- Dr Himanshu Rajguru of Rajguru Academy,

- Samruddhi Joshi Jevalikar of Moraya Astro Services,

- Sunita Shahji Bondre of VSA Sports Academy,

- Shambhavi of Siingh Tarot For U,

- Dinesh Ubhe of SS Enterprises,

- Dr Gunwant Premraj Bhangale,

- Dr Santosh B Jaiswal of Life homoeopathy Multi-speciality Clinic,

- Dr Sominath Govinda Sahane who is the Director of Srushti Nas Spine Care Center Aurangabad,

- Dr Pratik P. Surana from Quantum Group,

- Anshav Jain of Bringle Excellence UK & India,

- Saurabh Agarwal of Madhavrao Scindia Public School,

- Reena Augustine and Yugandhar Pagar of SNY Info Soft Pvt Ltd.

At this prestigious event, various members from the Maha SEWA were also honoured including -

Renowned Industrialist & Social Workers and others eminent personalities -

- C.S. S.K. Jain,

- Babulal M Jain,

- Kishan Kumar Jethani,

- Chintan A Patel,

- Atirek Sharma who is State Vice President MNS,

- Manju Mangal Prabhat Lodha the Chairman, Lodha Foundation,

- Ad. Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh who is the "Working President, Mumbai Congress (Uttar Bhartiya Cell),

- Dr Sanjay Pandey Maharashtra State President,

- BJP Uttar Bhartiya Morcha,

- Vikram Pratap Singh Renowned Industrialist & Social Worker,

- Kripashankar Singh the Ex. State Minister, Maharashtra,

- Pratap Sarnaik MLA,

- Babubhai Bhawanji the Ex. Duptty Mayor, BMC,

- Prakash Darekar an Ex. Corporator,

- Ad Akhilesh Chaubey State Secretary, BJP Maharashtra,

- Bhavik Mehta Developer, Namo Reality,

- Santosh Ramraj Dixit, Renowned Industrialist & Social Worker,

- Shankar Virkar the Chairman, Nagoba Foundation,

- Tejindar Singh Tiwana the Mumbai President, BJP Yuva Morcha,

- Sudha Singh the Ex. Chairman, BMC Prabhag Samiti,

- Akash Raj Purohit the Ex. Corporator BMC.

Additionally, various celebrities were also felicitated for their ongoing contribution to Indian cinema. For Outstanding in Film, Television & Entertainment Industry -

- Shahid Rafi,

- Sudesh Bhosle and Padmini Kolhapure were honoured.

- Anil Bohra & Saleem Shaikh of Syna Productions were awarded for Talent Management & Stage shows,

- Amit Tyagi, Executive Producer (AajTak, GN, India Today) and Assad Khan who is Head of Content & Publishing Bollywood Hungama for Outstanding Contribution in Media Industry,

- Actor Arjun Bijlani for Oustanding Performance in Webseries (Roohaniyat),

- Actor Swapnil Joshi for Outstanding Contribution in Marathi Cinema,

- Chahatt Khanna as Promising Actor,

- Assad Khan who is Head of Content & Publishing Bollywood Hungama,

- Artist Sneha Wagh as Best Actress in a Negative Role,

- Artist Vikkas Manaktala as Stylish Male in the Male category,

- Sreejita De Artist as Most Stylish Actress,

- Varinder Chawla as Best Content Creator Entertainment,

- Sharad Malhotra bagged Iconic Actor of Indian Television,

- Yuvika Chaudhary as Fashion Icon, Aarya Babbar won Most Promising Director and finally,

- Namita Rajhans & Tasneem Lathiwala of Shimmer Entertainment won Best Artist Reputation Management.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

