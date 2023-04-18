Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar 2023 honors outstanding entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/NewsReach): The Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar 2023, organized by Reseal.in, took place in a glittering ceremony yesterday, recognizing and honoring the best entrepreneurs from Maharashtra. The awards aim to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in the state and have been a prestigious event.

The event was graced by prominent personalities from the government, industry, and media. The chief guests for the evening were renowned actresses, Tejaswini Pandit and Amruta Khanvilkar, along with Sudhir Pathade, CEO and Founder of Reseal.in, and Ram Shriram, CEO of Mahagram Payments Pvt. Ltd.

The awards were given out in various categories like manufacturing, services, agriculture, and women entrepreneurship, among others. The winners received a cash prize, a citation, and a trophy.

The selection process for the awards was based on criteria like innovation, growth, sustainability, and social impact. The ceremony served as a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their achievements and network with other business leaders.

The event was telecast by Jai Maharashtra News, and The India News was the media partner. Bhagyam.org sponsored the event, and Adsutra was the advertising partner.

The Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar 2023 was a grand celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit of Maharashtra and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the state's entrepreneurs. Congratulations to all the winners!

Here's a rundown of the prestigious awards bestowed upon deserving entrepreneurs!"

Most Leading Papaya Plant Supplier & Agricultural - Shinde Biotech Nursery Private Limited

Consultancy Services Provider Of The Year

Most Trusted Aluminium & Glass Manufacturer Services - Prashant Aluminium & Door Works

Provider In Nanded

Most Popular English Speaking Coaching Institute In Maharashtra - Dambelkar's Spoken English Classes

One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Pune - Akshay Sandbhor (A S Makeovers)

Most Leading Tea, Coffee & Cake Edible Cup Manufacturer - Aarush Enterprises

Company In Mumbai

Most Popular Makeup Artist & Hair Artist In Maharashtra - Harshada Makeup & Hair Artist

Most Popular Computer Coaching Institute In Maharashtra - Creative Computers

Best Film Director Of The Year - Shrushti's Production(Sachin Shinde)

One Of The Best Nail Art Studio & Academy In Mumbai - Pia's Nail Art Studio & Academy

Most Popular Education Consultant In Maharashtra - Surbhi Admissions Process Guidance Centre

Most Trusted Agricultural Product Supplier & Agro - Amrutdhenu

Farming Consultant In Maharashtra

One Of The Best Plastic Process Material Manufacturers - Unity Polymers

Company In Pune

Most Popular Machinery Manufacturer & Services - Dolphin Engineers

Provider In Maharashtra

Best Makeup Artist Of The Year - Pranjali Shelar Makeover

Most Creative Advertising & Graphics Designing - Dev Advertising

Company in Nanded

Most Popular Makeup Artist In Maharashtra - Harshada Bagul

Best Stock Market Institute In Pune - Infinite Trading Academy

Most Popular Wedding Photographer In Maharashtra - The Wedding Saga

One Of The Best Makeup Artist Of The Year - Trupti Sahare

Most Popular Pesticide, Fertilizer & Seeds Supplier - Mauli Krushi Sewa Kendra

Company In Kolhapur

Youngest Business Personality Of The Year - Dr. Prakash Ambhore

Best Advertising Company In Nashik - Namrata Advertising

One Of The Best Event Management Companies - Mauli Events (Roshan Kanherkar)

In Amravati

Most Popular Paint Manufacturing Company In Aurangabad - Mauli Colour Traders

Best Abacus Institute In Maharashtra - Success Abacus & Education

Most Popular Plastic Industry In Pune - Dynamic Plastics Industries

Best Business Personality Of The Year - Rahul Chavan

Most Popular Labour Supplier Company In Pune - Om Enterprises

One Of The Best Construction Consultancy & Construction - Sai Consultant EngineersArchitects

Services Provider Company In Aurangabad

One Of The Leading Land Development Company In Washim - Sakshi Land Developers

Most Trusted Multiple Business Venture In Maharashtra - Rahul Patil Fabricator and Interior

One Of The Leading Makeup Artist In Nashik - Sonali Zambare (Sonali's Makeover )

One Of The Best Photographer In Dharashiv - FotooMatics Photos and Films

Most Popular Cake Artist In Raigad - Aishwarya Chowdhari

Best Stock Market Education Institute In Maharashtra - Market Mantra 99 (Rohan Shinde)

Most Popular Aesthetic & Hair Artist In Ahmednagar - Surbhi Beauty Parlour & Academy

(Shruti Manvelikar)

Most Popular Vegetable Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Swami Agro Overseas

Best Photographer Of The Year - Vaibhav Sathe

Most Outstanding Makeup Artist & Aromatherapist In Maharashtra- Vinda Pramod Takwale

Best Mehandi Artist In Pune - Nilkanti Amol Bogawat

Best Salon Experience In Maharashtra - Hair Castle Salon

Most Popular Government Contractor In Nashik - Amol Vinchu

One Of The Leading Grain Mill Machine & Grain Seeds Cleaning Machine Manufacturers & Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Shivraj Agro Industries

Most Popular Clothes Outlet In Pune - Shivneri Collection

One Of The Best Organic Chemical Free Products - Anurakkti Complete Hair Care

Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra

One Of The Best Coaching Institute In Sambhaji Nagar - Rajput Coaching Institute

Most Popular Software Services Provider Company In Barshi - Amosoft Techworld Pvt Ltd

Most Trusted Organic Fertilizer Machinery Manufacturing - Asha Enterprises

Company In Maharashtra

Excellence In Authentic Maharashtrian Vegetarian Food - Phalke Farms Chickoochi Wadi

(Ashok Phalke )

Most Popular Transportation Services Provider In Pune - Sant Krupa Travels (Ganesh Panmand)

One Of The Best Homeopathy Hospital In Maharashtra - Matoshree Homeopathy

Most Popular Mens Clothing Brand, Merchandise, - Nirmira Corporation

Outlet & Franchise Provider In Pune

Most Popular Mobile Outlet & Accessories Provider In Nashik - Parshwanath Mobile Services

Most Popular Salon & Academy In Alibag - Rootz Salon & Academy

Most Popular Artificial Eye Replacement Center In Mumbai - Madhav Netrakala (Optical Shop)

Most Popular Makeup Artist In Sangola - Priya Vibhute

Excellence In Skin Aesthetic & Makeup Artist In Thane - Bronzer Aesthetic Salon & Academy

Most Leading Dry & Wet Waste Management Services - Planet Environment Services Pvt Ltd

Provider Company In Maharashtra

Most Creative Residential Interior Designer In Maharashtra - Durga Home Decore

Most Promising Digital Marketing Services Provider - RM Digital Service

Company In Pune

Most Popular Land Development Company In Maharashtra - Janta Developers

Most Popular Bridal Makeup & Hair Specialist & Beuty Academy In Buldhana - Dream Girl Hair & Makeup Studio & Academy

Most Popular Construction Machines Manufacturing - Possible Machines



& Solution Provider In Maharashtra

Most Leading Disaster Management Equipment - Vedant Innotech Pvt Ltd

Company in Maharashtra

Best Social Activist Of The Year - Ganesh Pagare

Most Popular Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Premacha Chaha Private Limited

One Of The Best Women's Clothing & Fashion - Beautiful Me Collection

Accessories Store In Pune

Most Promising Interior Designer Company In Maharashtra - Elements 5 Design Studio

Most Popular Beauty Salon & Academy In Pune - Kiran Tanhaji Nighot

One Of The Leading Police Training Academy In Kolhapur - Rajmudra Career Academy Gangapur

Most Popular Interior Designer & Construction Company In Maharashtra - Studio Kraft

Most Promising Solar Solutions Services Provider - APN Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Company In Maharashtra

One Of The Best Business Venture In Nashik - Pragati Gruh Udhyog

One Of The Best Makeup Artists & Academy In Kolhapur - Pooja Gurjar (Beauty Hub Salon And Makeup Hair Academy)

Most Popular Physiotherapy Services Provider In Mumbai - PhysioPod ( Dr. Natasha Gupta )

Best Quality Clothing Wholesaler & Retailer In Jalna - Raviraj Collection (Ravi Naikwade Patil)

Most Popular Makeup Artist in Washim - Archana Gomase

One Of The Leading Agro Fertilizer & Chemical - Ekhande Agro Fertilizers Pvt Ltd

Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra

Most Popular Agarbatti Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - Devanshy Group Of Company

Best Destination Wedding Planner Company In Maharashtra - Aishal Events And Hospitality LLP

One Of The Best Multiple Business Venture In Pune - Yash Enterprises

One of the Best Raw Meats & Treats Providers for - Furry Feedz

Dogs & Cats in Maharashtra

One Of The Best Chivda Brand In Nashik - Kondaji Chivda

Best Blood Bank In Jalgaon - Arpan Blood Bank

Most Promising Social Worker In Amravati -"Yawale Coaching Classes

Dnyandata Foundation"

Most Leading Industrial Construction Firm In Pune - Ulka Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Most Popular Financial Services Provider Company In Nanded - Sweesh Kuries Pvt. Ltd.

Entrepreneur Of The Year - Dr Ashok G. Gavit

One Of The Leading Company In Fire Safety - Cefex Fire Services ( Sangram Narayan Jadhav )

& Fire Protection In Maharashtra

The Most Popular Laptop & Computer Seller In Maharashtra - Shree Computers (Vishal Jagtap)

One Of The Leading Industrial Automation Obsolete PLC Parts & Repair Services Provider Company In India - Anadi Automation (Kiran Kothmire)

One Of The Best Financial Advisor In Navi Mumbai - DIVYANI SHIVANAND JADHAO

Most Popular Tyre Sales & Services Provider In Maharashtra - Rushikesh Andhale

Most Creative Cake Artist In Nashik - Preety Baked ( Snehal Talware )

Most Leading Farming Product Distributor In Sambhaji Nagar - Raj Mahajan ( Raj Agencies)

Most Outstanding Online Clothing Outlet In Maharashtra - Kalika Collection

One Of The Leading Industrial Automation Services - Createch Solutions

Provider Company In Nashik

Most Trusted Numerologist, Tarot Card Reader - Tapaswi Gaikwad ( Voilletdivine Family )

& Spiritual Healer In Maharashtra

One Of The Leading Hospital Equipment - Unisafe Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Manufacturer Company In Maharashtra

One Of The Best Emerging Business Personality In Pune - Ram Sable (Teknodeals)

One Of The Best Spiritual Healer In Mumbai - Sayali Karalkar

One Of The Best Dairy Farm In Beed - Sai Sadhana Agro Farmer Producer Company Pvt. Ltd.

One Of The Best Agricultural Equipment & Tractor Sales & Services Provider Company In Ahmednagar - Anand Machinery & Tractors

One Of The Best English Speaking Institute In Sambhaji Nagar - Shree English Spoken Academy

One Of The Best Two Wheeler And Four - Imran Usman Tamboli

Wheeler Services Provider In Baramati

Most Popular Boutique Services Provider In Amravati - Sankalp The Boutique

One Of The Best Restaurant In Pune - Bhuleshwar Misal / Phoenix Kaffe

One Of The Startup Construction Company In Maharashtra - Dange Constructions

Most Leading Toroidal Transformer Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Torotrans

One Of The Best Financial Service Provider Company In Satara - Omkar Shinde

Most Delicious Pizza Outlet In Pune - Akshay Bankar (Pizza Toons)

Most Popular Art Institute In Mumbai - Skecho Activity Centre

One Of The Best Beauty Artist In Sawantwadi - Princy Beauty Parlour

One Of The Best Electrical & Engineering Contractor In Mumbai -Hi-Tech Engineering Corporation

Most Creative Jewellery Manufacturer In Kolhapur - Altaf Miraso Mulla ( VAZIR JEWELLERS)

Most Popular Water Jar Supplier Company In Jalgaon - Padmini Enterprises

Most Trusted Herbal Products & Herbal Cattle - Ayurdhan Orgotech Pvt.Ltd (Dudhkandi)

Feed Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra

One Of The Best Banking Services Provider Company In Shegaon - Daashariganu Nidhi Ltd.

One Of The Best Logistics Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - Speed Express

Most Popular Forex Trader In Maharashtra - Avinash Zine (Forex Trader)

Youngest Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - Kishori Sawant

One Of The Best Sweets & Snacks Outlet In Thane - Prasad Sweets

One Of The Best Clothing Manufacturing & - Ashish Jadhav (AJ Traders Clothing )

Wholesaler Company In Maharashtra

One Of The Best Stainless Steel & Pressure - Bespoke Weldcraft (Deepak Kawaste)

Vessels Manufacturing Company In Pune

Most Emerging Health Care Brand In Maharashtra - Alfiza-Ph Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

One Of The Best Makeup Artists & Beauty Therapist In Pune - Vandana Mahadik

Best Contribution Towards Social Work In Mumbai -Happy Dental Clinic/ Lions Club International

Most Leading Real Estate Company In Maharashtra - Swaraj Real Estate

One Of The Best Makeup Artists & Art Coaching Academy In Mumbai - Pranali Makeup Artist

Most Leading Dance Academy & Studio In Maharashtra - BPBD Dance Academy

One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Nashik - Makeover By Madhuri

Most Popular Makeup Artist In Nashik - Son le's Creations

One Of The Best Tours & Travels Company In Pune - Fast Go Tour And Travels

Most Outstanding Makeup Academy & Salon In Pune - Salon Apple

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

