Mahatmaji Technical to train 50,000 students over the next six months using his platform

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/SRV): Mahatmaji Technical is planning to train 50,000 students through its renowned YouTube channel in the next six months, with a vision to provide a better and more affordable learning environment for students by giving them practical knowledge of every single subject. At present, Mahatmaji Technical team consists of 20 teachers who are experts in their respective fields and around 40 staff for student counselling.

The platform offers a skill-based education in edibles that costs between Rs 600 and Rs 1000 per month and includes a variety of courses, including video editing and graphic design, as well as digital marketing, YouTube mastery, affiliate marketing, and a course on digital personal branding.

With recession at its peak, Mahatmaji Technical, a.k.a. Amresh Bharti, is continuously raising the bar in the field of passive income or online earning by providing students with the right guidance and supporting them in achieving their dreams. As a result of the affordable and highly skilled courses, most students have millions of subscribers on their YouTube channel and have begun earning money from various sources such as YouTube, affiliate marketing, dropshipping, freelancing, website development, video editing, graphic design, and so on.





Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming sessions, Amresh Bharti said, "YouTube has become a popular social media platform and has immense potential for young YouTubers. So far, only a few of them have been able to create a mark in space. My platform is dedicated to teaching young minds the key technique of sharing educational content with regard to creating an impactful YouTube presence and to becoming a successful creator as well as generating income in the process."

Amresh Bharti has been featured on very large platforms for his great vision and achievements, such as being featured twice in Josh Talks, being presented on the Sandeep Maheswari show, giving two speeches at LPU (the Lovely Professional University), GL University, and doing a number of fan festivals and seminars with over 1000 students.

Mahatmaji Technical's YouTube journey began in 2016 when he was also a home tutor with 7 years of teaching experience. After gaining millions of subscribers in such a short period of time, he hopes to teach students how to make a career on YouTube and start a passive income through it. Then, on student demand, he also started teaching about different ways of earning online, such as digital marketing skills, which are in demand at present for the purpose of jobs, businesses, freelancing, and online earning.

To know more, visit: https://wemakecreators.org/Website or https://www.youtube.com/c/MahatmajiTechnical

