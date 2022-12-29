Mahendra Vanigota, a Serial Entrepreneur closed his 9 business centres to serve the people

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/PNN): There is nothing more satisfying than giving back and making a difference in the lives of people. Such a person is Mahendra Vanigota, born in Rajasthan, and lived in Mumbai for 2 decades as an entrepreneur. Mahendra closed his 9-business centre across India in the IT industry and shifted to the tribal area in order to help the underprivileged Adivasi tribal and started a mission Zero School Drop Out.

In the tribal area, the school dropout rate is alarming at 72 per cent which is 6 times the national average of 12.6 per cent and it's very dangerous. He found that problem is bigger than it seems in tribal areas and founded an NGO 'The 2nd birth', which has the meaning to name it that when you start serving others than yourself, it's new birth. The 2nd birth NGO working for underprivileged Adivasi Tribal upliftment in Adivasi areas Palghar District which is close to Mumbai yet very deprived in all facets of life, be it Education, Health, Income, Safe housing & livelihood.

The 2nd Birth NGO hand hold every student in the cluster village towards completing minimum 12th-class education to each kid by bringing every change in education and mindset of the people around with the "8 path Programme" which includes OFFLINE DIGITAL CLASSROOMS, SPORTS ACADEMY, TOY LIBRARY, TEACHERS TRAINING, CYCLE LIBRARY, AWARENESS CAMPS, FINANCIAL AID, PARENTS ORIENTATION PROGRAM.



Speaking about his objective, Mahendra Vanigota, Chairman at the 2nd Birth, said, "Eradicating poverty is almost impossible without literacy. Literacy becomes a channel or a medium for communication and training. A higher secondary educated child can be fitted well in all spaces of earning, his employability chances increase multifold. Bringing health awareness needs moderate education. If they are educated till minimum class 12th, they are easily trained for soft skill development."

Mahendra Vanigota has been working towards; Education in Adivasi Tribal areas of India, Rehabilitation of homeless and mentally retarded people across India, Preventive Health Camp and Community screening like Breast cancer and Diabetic retinopathy Screening with the Latest AI technologies in urban areas of India.

