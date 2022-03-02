MaheTri emerging as a Premium Brand of Leather Goods in India

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/PNN): MaheTri is a Rajasthan based brand of luxury leather products and has emerged as a company that caters to the global audience. The company operates all over the world through its E-commerce channels. Exhibiting Indian craftsmanship, this brand offers a creative blend of natural leather and unique detail-oriented designs. The company was started in Udaipur, the beautiful city of Lakes jointly by Mahendra Singh and Trishal Lohar.

With more than 1,00,000 happy customers, MaheTri has become one of the largest and eminent leather handicrafts stores of India. The number of customers is not the only part of their success story. The success of this brand with a large number of products online lies in the fact they have created job opportunities for over hundreds of families and have provided a platform for the talent of local craftsmen in India.



The brand currently has exotic leather product line comprising of leather travel bags and accessories. It offers a niche line of duffle bags, leather butterfly chairs, backpacks, laptop bags, briefcases, women totes and purses, wallets, leather journals and many more small accessories. Its products can be found on almost all the online marketplaces including Flipkart, Amazon, LBB, Etsy, Meesho and its own website mahetri.in

With increased popularity of leather products in India, there is a rising concern for the unethical practices followed in manufacturing these goods. One such concern is the use of animal skin for manufacturing these products. On the other side, the artificial substitute of leather such as PU leather, leatherette which adds to the ever increasing non biodegradable waste and loads of chemicals to the earth. Avoiding both these methods, MaheTri has been following a sustainable concept of "slaughter-free leather" by using the leather derived from the animals that have died due to natural causes and uses chemical free tanning methods to ensure ethical and sustainable products. Hence it brings people the high end handcrafted leather goods which are cruelty free, chemical free and eco friendly.

MaheTri not only ensures high quality of goods but it also focuses on sustainable development. It truly averse the synthetic materials like artificial leather. It ensures the use of natural materials from manufacturing to packaging. The brand proudly declares that all the processes in manufacturing its products are eco friendly and natural. It does not use any harsh chemical and hence its final products are bio degradable and safe for the mother earth.



The fascination of people all over the world for leather goods is very old and they are gaining popularity in India now days as leather bags always appear in fashion and are long lasting. MaheTri has identified this popularity and came up with the eco friendly, premium leather bags with unique design at reasonable pricing. The brand greatly focuses on the motto "Made in India" by manufacturing all its products by locally sourced material and by the talented Indian craftsmen. It promotes the culture and craftsmanship of Indian artisans as every product of MaheTri is handcrafted by single artisan, one at a time instead of mass produced goods.

MaheTri is gaining a remarkable popularity among the youth and even the old age group of India and is already well known in America, Australia and Europe.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)