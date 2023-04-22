Mahima Group - Revolutionizing Jaipur Real Estate with Innovation, Quality, and Expertise

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/GPRC): Mahima Group is a renowned, pioneering real estate developer in Rajasthan. With several completed projects and numerous ongoing projects, this real estate company has changed Rajasthan's luxury real estate landscape.

When asked about the company's vision, its chief executive responded positively.

"We believe that our work isn't done when the building construction is complete. We understand each and every need of our customers, customize our offerings accordingly, and deliver them the best living space where they can spend the rest of their lives in serenity and peace."

Over the years, Mahima Group successfully completed 34 projects and is currently working on many projects that will change the concept of modern luxury living in Rajasthan.

With achievements like Most Promising Builder by Zee Marudhara, ICAR 5-Star rating for Mahima Elanza, Trendsetter award in real estate, and more, there's no doubt in saying that Mahima Group is contributing big time towards the advancement and reshaping of the Jaipur real estate market.

Esteemed Projects Carried Out By Mahima Group

Mahima Florenza (2 & 3 BHK Luxury Apartments)

Mahima's Florenza remains one of its finest craftsmanship. The sophisticated real estate project has been a center of attraction for almost every aspiring homeowner who wants to enjoy luxury living in Jaipur. The real estate market in Jaipur was astonished to see such fine, world-class Moroccan architecture with a range of living options, including penthouses and 2 and 3-BHK luxury apartments.

Mahima Panache (1 & 2 BHK Apartments)

Spread across 1.28 acres, the Studio Panache by Mahima is a stilt + basement + 9 floors residential project that has grasped the attention of everyone looking for modern space 1 and 2 BHK apartments in Jaipur. Everything about this 2017-completed project is minimalistic and elegant, from the clubhouse to contemporary architecture.

Mahima Elanza (2 & 3 BHK Luxury Apartments & Penthouses)

Everyone associated with the real estate business in Rajasthan knows about Mahima's Elanza. That's because Elanza is Rajasthan's first 5-star rated, ICRA-certified residential project. Modern Moroccan architecture combined with a sophisticated clubhouse, podium landscaping, and an amazing skywalk on the 14th floor makes it an amazing choice for anyone seeking a 2 or 3-BHK apartment or a penthouse.

Mahima Panorama

Mahima Panorama is one of Jaipur's largest and most sophisticated green residential complexes. With its ready-to-move 2 and 3 BHK apartments, one can lead a cozy, luxurious, and comfortable life. Everything about this residential project is appealing and delightful, from the well-equipped kitchen and elegant interior design to the aesthetic balcony view and spacious bedrooms.

About Ongoing Projects



Mahima Windchimes (Managed Farm Mansions)

According to Mahima's announcement on their upcoming projects, Windchimes is going to be the biggest hit. The residential project comprises 27 managed farm mansions and gives the vibes of the countryside infused with sophistication and luxury. The greenery alongside the luxurious mansions makes it a perfect place to spend a peaceful, relaxing, and soothing life. Mention the size of the Farm mansion - 3000 Sq.Yd.

Mahima Magnus

Mahima Magnus is one of the most magnificent projects to be completed by the Mahima Group, with a solid infusion of eco-friendly options. This green building concept is designed to make the most efficient use of resources like water and energy, helping reduce pollution and cut down on carbon emissions. It is designed with renewable materials and recyclable products that significantly reduce its environmental footprint. Add - Designed by the celebrated architect Sanjay Puri

Mansion Royale (3, 4 & 5 BHK Opulent Residences)

Mansion Royale is among the and is situated right outside the Jaipur International Airport. The neoclassical style architecture of the grandeur makes it a one-of-a-kind landmark in Jaipur. It comes with a five-star hotel and a limited 118 luxurious apartments .

Mahima Sansaar

Stretched across 7.75 acres, Mahima Sansaar is considered the first-ever sports lifestyle project in Rajasthan. From ready-to-use football and cricket grounds to basketball and tennis courts, one can explore over 16+ well-equipped sports facilities in this residential project. In Phase I, the real estate developer offers seven towers and 444 units with all 2 and 3 BHK apartments.

Mahima Spring Villa (3, 4 & 5 BHK Villas)

Mahima's Spring Villa is nothing but phase II of its ongoing project - Mahima Sansaar. Stretched across 10.29 acres, this project will comprise 192 villa units.. The residents will get a 50,000 sq. ft clubhouse, celebration square, aesthetic landscaping, and open space alongside the luxury living. The clubhouse is one of the biggest in Jaipur.

Mahima Shubh Nilay

Mahima's Shubh Nilay is a stilt + 12 format residential project with 496 units of2 & 3 BHK apartments. Designed with Contemporary architecture, this next-level project comes with a great clubhouse, podium landscaping, and wide open space.. Phase 1 Part 1 has been delivered to the owners and 100+ families residing happily.

Mahima Group: Redefining Real Estate

Mahima Group is one of the most trusted real estate developers in Jaipur. With a legacy of over three decades, Mahima has had a successful streak of projects that have been admired for their aesthetic design and quality construction. Be it residential or commercial, Mahima Group has something great to offer its customers with their bold designs and state-of-the-art architecture. From luxury villas to sports lifestyle projects, Mahima Group has something for everyone and has become a pioneer in the real estate sector of Jaipur.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

