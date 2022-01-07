Mahima Productions drops Paradiso Productions, Project1 Media, and ViaMonk Media from its film 'Fuddu'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI/PNN): Mahima Productions, a motion picture company formed by Pradeep Gupta, have dropped Paradiso Productions, Project1 Media and ViaMonk Media and its owners Pawan Kumar Sharma and Gandharv Sachdev as the co-producers from its debut Bollywood film 'Fuddu' released in 2016.

Fuddu, which went on the screens in October-2016, created a lot of buzz in the industry. Bollywood celebs, including Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Sharman Joshi, Gauahar Khan, and Anita Hassanandani, supported the film for its realistic portrayal of life in Mumbai and applauded the performance of the lead actors.

"Paradiso Productions, Project1 Media, and ViaMonk Media, including its owners Pawan Kumar Sharma and Gandharv Sachdev are no more the co-producers of the film and nor do they have any rights to claim for the same. Mahima Productions is the sole producer of the film Fuddu" said Pradeep Gupta, Producer of film Fuddu and Mahima Productions.

The film depicts the story of Mohan, who has just arrived from Banaras to Mumbai city. He is disturbed to see how people live in cramped houses in the city of Mumbai. His entire world tilts upside down when his wife leaves him for reasons which are untrue. His family too discards him and disrespects him. Being shy, conservative, considerate and dense on the uptake, with eight family members crammed in a ten-by-ten room, he is unable to consummate his marriage and is taunted about it. How he overcomes this difficult situation forms the crux of this rom-com.

Though there are many twists and turns in the plot, what keeps you glued are the unfaltering performances by the reasonably new cast and a well-contained script with well-etched characters. The dialogues are colloquial, witty and laced with the right amount of humour that is relatable.



Fuddu is produced by Pradeep Gupta and co-produced by Mahima Gupta, Ishita Gupta, and Khushi Gupta. The film is directed by Sunil Subramani, and the songs have been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghosal, Jasmine Sandlas, and Mohit Chauhan. The songs with the lyrics, "No, she ain't coming for you mere Bhai" and "Pinjre se tota udaa" pepper the narrative with the right amount of enthusiasm and cheerfulness.

The star cast of the film consists of Shubham (FTI pass out), Swati Kapoor, Paritosh Sand, Shalini Arora, Vikki Ahuja, Shakti Rawal, Sujeet Pathak And Others. Sharman Joshi and Sunny Leone acted in one of its music videos and Gauhar Khan, too, in the film.

Mahima Productions has co-produced some of the episodes of the Savdhaan India series on Life OK, Mariam Khan Reporting Live on Star Plus, to name a few. They also produced the Raktanchal web series (season-1) for the OTT platform MX player. Mahima Productions Limited is a motion picture company formed by Pradeep Gupta, who has been involved with Jagson Group of Companies since 1999.

Meanwhile, Mahima Productions is planning to announce some ongoing and upcoming projects in 2022.

