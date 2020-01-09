Mahindra Logistics opens distribution centre in north India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), one of India's largest third-party logistics solution providers, said on Thursday it has launched a distribution centre for the pharma industry in north India, marking its foray into a temperature-controlled warehouse.
Through this facility, MLL will manage the warehousing and distribution for its clients in addition to their inbound and outbound multi-modal transportation across the country.
The warehouse is designed and equipped with the latest temperature control mechanisms for efficient power consumption, customised storage, diverse material handling equipment and technological solutions.
"Our integrated distribution solution combining warehousing, transportation and express movement will help our customers optimise their cost and on-time delivery," said Chief Executive Officer Rampraveen Swaminathan. "It will align their distribution network in north India and achieve their post-GST requirements."
With warehousing, transportation and freight forwarding operations spanning 15 million square feet and 75,000 vehicle placements per month, MLL has an extensive pan-India network and global connectivity.
MLL is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the one billion dollar private equity division of the 20.7 billion dollar Mahindra Group. Founded over a decade ago, MLL serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries like automobiles, engineering, consumer goods and e-commerce.
(ANI)
