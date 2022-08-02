Majestic Garbh Sanskar launched world's first activity-based parenting app named Parenting Guru

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/SRV): It is challenging to provide single solutions for all parenting needs. Considering all child age-appropriate parental needs, team Majestic Garbh Sanskar (https://www.garbhsanskar.co) has taken the initiative and developed a unique parenting app named Parenting Guru (http://app.parentingguru.co.in). The parenting guru app is the world's first activity-based parenting app, designed for parents of children aged 0 to 12 years. This app provides not only theoretical guidance on parenting but also offers long-term solutions to parental issues.

Parenting is just not a process of raising children; Parenting is all about nurturing the values and ethics right from childhood. It is about providing the right atmosphere so they can grow like a flower. As per modern scientific research, 90% of a Child's Brain Develops up to five years. It is also proven that a child can learn things very fast up to 12 years of age.

However, parents have different needs depending on the children's age group. Parents of the newborn child need proper guidance about children and mother's massage, breastfeeding guidance, diet guidance along activities for five sense development of the child. Children up to the age of six are required to expose to more activities for mental development through brain stimulation activities, games, and flashcards. Many parents of a child aged up to 12 years are also facing behavioural issues like Being dishonest, Poor Eating Habits, More Screen time, Being disobedient, Arguing and fighting, Sibling rivalry and conflict, Thumbsucking, Nailbiting, Bedwetting, Problems with Speech, Aggressiveness, Low self-confidence, Feeling of loneliness/Separation Anxiety, Lack of concentration, Tendency to throw tantrums, Exam Fear, Shouting, Stubbornness, Junk Food habits, Head banging, and the list goes on.



Parenting Guru App offers daily personalized parenting plans as per the children's age that too in three languages, i.e., English, Hindi, and Gujarati. Age appropriate daily seven activities include moral stories, activities for the child's overall development, diet guidance, music, child yoga, spiritual exercises and weekly challenge for parents to teach good habits and manners to the children offered in the application. This app also provides the platform for like-minded parents to interact with each other about their parental issues and solutions, daily tips and expert sessions.

Indeed, it is expected that the Parenting guru app will be a buddy for smart and intelligent parents. More than 25000 parents have already started using this app within a short period and receiving good responses.

