Majestic Garbh Sanskar launches unique social media campaign to bust common myths about garbhsanskar

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/SRV): Whenever you hear the word Garbhsanskar, it probably sounds like a tradition from a mythical age. But garbha sanskar is not a tantra, a mantra, or only a religious ritual. Many people believe, that garbhsanskar is only about practicing yoga and diet. Many believe that reading a book or listening to pregnancy music is sufficient. A large portion is still relying only on medicines and is conscious about diet during pregnancy. To bust such myths about garbhsanskar and to spread actual knowledge of Garbhsanskar, Majestic Garbh Sanskar Organization launched various awareness programs under these #happygarbhsanskar and #ifollowgarbhsanskar social media campaigns, which is getting support in large numbers on various social media platforms.

Additionally, the team has launched various programs like the trainer program for working professionals, the Garbhsanskar guru app for pregnant mothers, Free webinars and workshops for planning couples, and pregnant mothers, Garbh sanskar guru, and parenting guru mobile applications, etc. for social awareness about the actual concept of Garbhsanskar. Through mobile apps and online and offline awareness programs, team majestic gabrh sanskar has guided more than 3 million pregnant mothers and planners with actual and correct knowledge about garbh sanskar.

"During pregnancy, it is common to talk about physical fitness, but no one talks about mental wellness and its impact during pregnancy". - Prof. Jayshree Hardik Upadhyay, Founder, Majestic Garbh Sanskar

Team Majestic Gabrh Sanskar has taken an initiative to focus on mental well-being as well during pregnancy. The actual concept of practicing a positive and joyful lifestyle is derived from the Vedas and Samhitas. This concept was named Gabrh Sanskar.





What is actual Garbh Sanskar?

"Garbh Sanskar is a mental and emotional diet of pregnant mothers during pregnancy" - Daya Prashant Agrawal, Founder, Majestic Garbh Sanskar. Garbhsanskar is a pregnant mother's a positive, joyful, and ritualistic lifestyle during her pregnancy. In ancient time, pregnant mothers used to involve herself in may activities.

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but this journey comes with many issues like stress, anxiety, mood swings, and negativity. As per modern scientific research, these factors negatively affect the baby's development in the womb. The ultimate solution to avoid such issues requires proper guidance and pregnancy activities that positively engage expecting mothers. By keeping both scientific and holistic approaches in mind, Majestic Garbh Sanskar launched the world's first Garbhsanskar mobile application in 2018, which has now been used by more than ten lack mothers across the globe. Garbh sanskar guru app has become the first ever Garbhsanskar app to achieve this milestone with the highest ratings on the play store and Appstore.

Majestic Garbh Sanskar organization is founded by four friends Prof. Jayshree Upadhyay, Daya Agrawal, Prashant Agrawal, and Prof. Hardik Upadhyay with a holistic approach for all expecting mothers to practice positive pregnancy as per the need of the modern era. The ultimate objective of the Majestic Garbh Sanskar organization is to empower humanity for timeless happiness by nurturing the unborn child. Garbh Sanskar Guru App-based course is a small step towards that. Campaigning launched by team is getting response in good number via social media platforms.

