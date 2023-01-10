Majestic Garbh Sanskar to host unique three months virtual postnatal workshop - Majestic Garbh Sankar Post Natal Care

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/SRV): With a vision to empower new mothers and assist them in their postnatal journey, Majestic Garbh Sanskar is all set to launch a unique three months virtual workshop - Majestic Garbhsankar Post Natal Care. Beginning on 16th January 2023, the workshop will focus on the holistic development of new mothers struggling during their postnatal phase. This online workshop will focus on helping new mothers overcome varied hurdles and elevate them physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Highlighting the importance of postnatal, Aarya Desai, Pre and Postnatal Yoga Expert from Majestic Garbh Sanskar, shared, "Post delivery, mothers go through several emotional and physical changes as they learn to take care of their newborn. Therefore, postpartum or postnatal care is extremely crucial for the mother to facilitate a quicker and healthier recovery. Our upcoming workshop will provide a comprehensive and holistic assessment of the mother and her newborn baby. With constant and conscious efforts, we are ensuring the availability of the quality of postnatal care to save lives and improve the health and well-being of the woman and her baby."

The virtual workshop will ensure that the mother and baby are together during postnatal care consultations to strengthen their bond further and speed up the road to recovery. Priced at Rs. 1500 for three months, the workshop will be a one-hour session thrice a week.

In addition to addressing the physical, mental, and emotional changes a woman goes through post-childbirth, the course will also focus on safe and beneficial exercises that new mothers must practice as a part of their postnatal care routine. Participants will also practice postnatal yoga, which will assist them with improved body image, strength, flexibility, sleep cycles, and endorphin release.

Hardik Upadhyay, Founder of Majestic Garbh Sanskar, added, "We have received an overwhelming response as we invite registrations for the workshop. So far, we have received approximately 1500 inquiries about the workshop, and our optimistic that we can bring many more on board."



Working in the domain of Garbhsanskar since 2008, Majestic Garbh Sanskar's mission is to enrich the lives of offspring with prenatal and postnatal education practices and a disciplined lifestyle provided by our highly skilled team members to step up in this dynamic & contemporary world. Through the Vedic knowledge of GARBHSANSKAR and modern knowledge of PARENTING, Majestic Garbh Sanskar aims to bring positive change globally.

